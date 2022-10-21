Kevin Dayhoff: Annual ‘Blue Mass’ honors Carroll County first responders

This year, the annual “Blue Mass” was held at St. John Catholic Church on Oct. 2. The mass is traditionally held this time of the year to honor first responders — police, firefighters, EMS providers, emergency dispatchers, correctional officers, sheriff’s deputies, and military personnel. All the folks who selflessly serve and protect in the community and run toward danger while others run away.

The service was well attended and featured a homily from Father Mark Bialek of St. John along with messages from Carroll County Sheriff Jim DeWees, Westminster Police Chief Tom Ledwell, and Carroll County Director of Fire and EMS Mike Robinson.

A Sept. 29, 2019, article on the WJZ TV website reported that on Sept. 29, 1934, “a Catholic priest Thomas Dade from Baltimore started the first ‘Blue Mass’ in the nation’s capital. … Nearly 1,100 police, and firefighters dressed in blue uniforms walked into St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. They did so to celebrate the first ‘Blue Mass’ Sunday. The tradition has grown in Baltimore with the only difference being more support than ever.”

First responders from across Carroll County attended the ‘Blue Mass’ held at St. John Catholic Church on Sunday, October 2, officiated by Father Mark Bialek. The mass is traditionally held this time of the year to honor first responders – police, firefighters, EMS providers, emergency dispatchers, correctional officers, sheriff deputies, and military personnel. Photograph courtesy of Chris Caracino and St. John Catholic church in Westminster, MD.

Locally, the tradition of honoring first responders is a result of Bialek’s extraordinary efforts. When Bialek first arrived at St. John, he immediately reached out to me and the firefighter and law enforcement community. His support and the support of St. John Catholic Church have been steadfast and sustaining.

Fortunately, in Carroll County, that steadfast and sustaining support for first responders is shared by the vast majority of the citizens we serve in the community as well as local, county, state, and municipal elected leaders.

DeWees emphasized that support in his remarks in the service. “First, I’d like to thank Father Mark for everything he does for this community and for first responders. This is a wonderful annual event. One that I look forward to because it’s a sign of how our community views and supports its first responders. … Thank you for supporting me, my office and the first responders in our community.”

Carroll County Sheriff Jim DeWees, Westminster Police Chief Tom Ledwell, and Carroll County Director of Fire and EMS Mike Robinson (left to right) at the annual ‘Blue Mass’ at St. John Catholic Church on Sunday, Oct 2, officiated by Father Mark Bialek. The service was well attended and featured a homily message from Bialek along with messages from DeWees, Ledwell, and Robinson. Photograph courtesy of Chris Caracino and St. John Catholic church in Westminster, MD.

Ledwell also expressed his appreciation for the support of first responders in the Carroll community. “Sincere thanks from members of the WPD [Westminster Police Department]. A key factor that attracts and retains individuals to WPD is the overwhelming support they get from this community. This factor alone means a lot to our women and men navigating today’s policing climate and its inherent challenges.”

In an email interview with Ledwell after the Blue Mass, he explained that he gathered much of the information for his remarks from several resources that he wanted to pass along.

Ledwell first cited “Faith & Blue.” According to its website, “Faith & Blue was inaugurated in 2020 by MovementForward, Inc., working with the Office of Community Oriented Policing Services [COPS Office] at the U.S. Department of Justice.”

Ledwell discussed the role that faith plays in the life of a first responder. “I believe that a first responder who is successful in valuing and maintaining physical, mental, and spiritual balance will most assuredly make better decisions and ultimately treat people they interact with on the job in a healthy manner.”

Ledwell said in his email that he consulted a July 1, 2021, article in Police1, “Chaplain’s Corner: Something to think about,” by Chaplain Emery Lindsay, which deals with the role faith plays in the overall well-being and resiliency of first responders. A second article in Police1, “Connecting with faith to achieve balance,” by Robert Michaels, further explored the role of police chaplains in the well-being of first responders.

Westminster Police Chief Tom Ledwell delivers remarks at the annual “Blue mass” held at St. John Catholic Church on Oct. 2. The annual event featured remarks by Father Mark Bialek, along with messages from Ledwell, Carroll County Sheriff Jim DeWees, and Carroll County Director of Fire and EMS Mike Robinson. Ledwell discussed at length the critical role that faith plays in the life of a first responder. A view shared by DeWees and Robinson. Kevin Dayhoff photo.

“When we talk about police officers, and also fire and EMS first responders, I believe that it is important for us to connect with our faith, whatever that may look like, to achieve balance and wellness, and ultimately ‘resiliency,’” Ledwell explained. “So, it is vitally important for us to focus on our physical, mental, and spiritual wellness. …

“Some of you may not know that your very own pastor, Father Mark, recently accepted our invitation to become a police chaplain for the Westminster Police Department. …”

“As you guys know, Father Mark brings an energy to all things he works on and to the people he works with. I am excited about the contribution that Father Mark will bring to our police chaplaincy program in helping the Westminster community in this role, while also using his spiritual energy and guidance to help our officers maintain their ‘spiritual resiliency.’

“Resiliency can be defined as ‘the ability to fail, yet get back up, and to rebound from adversity.’ Police officers face a lot of adversity in their daily jobs. The question becomes not if we will deal with it, but how we will deal with it. Are we able to go back to our families in a loving and healthy way and find other sources of satisfaction in our lives.

“When we talk about this,” said Ledwell, “we must ask ourselves if this may include a ‘faith foundation.’ And the answer is yes. Four clear benefits to having faith include: 1. It gives us hope. 2. It gives life an enhanced sense of meaning, purpose, and joy. 3. It gives us moral hope. 4. Finally, it not only makes life better, but it makes us better people.”

This year, the annual 'Blue Mass' held at St. John Catholic Church on Sunday, Oct. 2, was well attended and featured a homily message from Father Mark Bialek.

Ledwell said his presentation included many statistics from an article titled, “Life Expectancy in Police Officers: A Comparison with the U.S. General Population.” The 2013 National Library of Medicine article noted that, “Previous epidemiological research indicates that police officers have an elevated risk of death relative to the general population overall and for several specific causes. …”

Kevin Dayhoff writes from Westminster. His Time Flies column appears every Sunday. Email him at kevindayhoff@gmail.com.