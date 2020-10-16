Dayhoff: Library benefactors Elizabeth and Walter Davis remembered for their contributions to the community

In this picture from May 23, 1941, the two boards of the Centenary Methodist Church and the Immanual Methodist Protestant Church on East Main Street in Westminster, are pictured. At that time in 1941, the two Methodist churches, which had been located within sight of each for many years, merged to become the Westminster Methodist Church at the corner of Center and Main Street; leaving an empty building on Main Street. The Davis Library was dedicated on May 27, 1951 in the former Westminster Methodist Protestant Church building. At the time, Davis was on the Board of the Westminster Methodist Church. Davis bought the vacant church to expressly house a free public library. (Courtesy of the Baltimore Sun and the Dayhoff and Babylon family papers.)