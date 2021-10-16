Kevin Dayhoff: Costumes, ghost stories and the annual parade — it’s Halloween in Westminster

Just in time for the Halloween season, the historical society will feature an exhibit focused on wakes, funerals, and mourning rituals in Carroll County. For the next three weekends, beginning Oct. 16, the society will present, “A ‘Death’ in the Sherman Family.” According to the society’s website, the exhibit will feature “a wake for the Sherman family in the early 1800s at the Sherman-Fisher-Shellman House on the HSCC Campus. [The HSCC] will be recreating a wake and visitors will be able to hear Elizabeth’s story of being a widow in Westminster from the 1820s until her death in 1842. In addition there will be a small temporary exhibit concerning funeral practices in the Kimmey House. Items on display will be from the Shermans, on up to more recent, death jewelry.