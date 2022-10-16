Kevin Dayhoff: Fall in love with Carroll County in the fall

This is the time of the year when many folks travel far and wide to view the autumn tree colors. Several years ago, my family took a trip in October to the Great Smoky Mountains — primarily to take some time off and go hiking. The brilliant fall leaf colors were certainly an added plus, but admittedly an afterthought. To my dismay, I apparently did not get the memo as to how crowded it is in the Great Smoky Mountains when the fall colors are on display. However, we had a great trip. I took some great pictures, learned some fascinating history and really enjoyed the time with family. I was very happy with the pictures.

This picturesque wood and steel bridge spans a wetland tributary to Cobb’s Branch on the 2.1 mile paved Wakefield Valley Community Trail that extends from Long Valley Road to West Main in Westminster. Over the years the eight-foot wide paved Wakefield Trail, the city's first hiking and biking trail, has developed one leg at a time, inspired in part by the legacy of Burk, who ran with the Westminster Road Runners Club for many years. Today, the 2.1 mile linear park trail extends from Long Valley Road to Uniontown Road. Planning began in earnest for the trail in 1994. Photo by Kevin E. Dayhoff October 7, 2013

After arriving home, we took a long walk on the Wakefield Valley Trail, which led us into Wakefield Valley Park. The scenery was spectacular. I was shaking my head — why in the world did I travel for many miles and many hours to find fall foliage no better than what we have right here in Westminster and Carroll County. As an added plus, as many folks are finding out, the bird watching in Wakefield Valley Park is incredible. In addition, Carroll County has the best restaurants in the region. I have stayed in some nice hotels over the years, but never have I spent the night in a hotel that was nicer than my own home.

There is arguably no prettier season in Carroll County than fall. This is when, for a short period of time, trees are allowed to act out and show some additional passion by clothing themselves in a dazzling wardrobe of color.

When someone recently approached me about writing about the fall foliage in Carroll County, my response was that I have written about fall colors before. The response was, “Well Kevin, but the leaves in Carroll County are pretty every year.” Well, okay. I might be a retired horticulturist, but trees are still one of my favorite topics. So, portions of this discussion have been published before in The Baltimore Sun. This discussion is back by popular demand.

Often, when I am running or hiking this time of the year, I think of the The Mamas and the Papas’ 1966 hit song, “California Dreaming,” in which they sing: “All the leaves are brown, and the sky is gray.” However, here, Mother Nature segues into winter with yellows, oranges, purples and brilliant reds in the trees.

Sykesville, MD - 10/27/15 - Two fisherman try their luck on Liberty Reservoir as the fall foliage reaches its peak colors. Robert K. Hamilton/Baltimore Sun (Robert K. Hamilton / Baltimore Sun)

A point not lost on my artist friend Susan Williamson, the former visual arts coordinator at the Carroll County Arts Center. “Artists use the colors of nature as inspiration for their own palette. No better time to watch Mother Nature change her palette than in the fall for the exquisite colors in Carroll County. Our rolling hills make for a variety of virtual canvases to show off the changing colors in the fall.”

Actually, trees have that brilliant wardrobe of colors hidden in the closet all through the spring and summer. While it is widely believed that the cooler weather causes all those beautiful shades of red, yellow, purple, and brown to come out, temperature is only one small part of the complex palette the great painter in the sky uses to color the trees.

To be certain, colder weather and frost play a role in the intensity of the colors, but the main factor is length of day. Trees and the food manufacturing process of leaves are very sensitive to the amount of light they receive and as the days get shorter a whole cascade of chemical, hormonal events begins.

Trees actually stop “growing” around June. At that time, they set next year’s leaf buds and begin planning for the following spring. The rest of the summer, trees stay busy manufacturing and storing food, in the form of complex sugars called carbohydrates, to support next year’s growth. The food is stored in the branches, roots, and buds of the tree.

The main chef of the spring and summer food preparation process is chlorophyll. Chlorophyll is actually a generic name for a member of the tetrapyrrole family of organic compounds. It is the green-colored photoreceptor of light energy in the actual food manufacturing process called photosynthesis.

The organic compound chlorophyll is manufactured and replaced constantly throughout the spring and summer. It only uses the red and blue wavelengths of sunlight to prepare the food-sugars. The green color of the leaf actually serves to protect the food manufacturing process from getting too much ultraviolet light.

The Wakefield Valley Community Trail in Westminster is arguably one of the best places to enjoy fall in Carroll County. Oct. 7, 2013 photo courtesy of Kevin Dayhoff

As the nights grow longer, there is not enough sunlight available for the food manufacturing to be efficient, plant hormones — the plant administrators — cause an abscission layer to form at the bottom of the leaf blocking raw materials from entering the leaf. Since no raw ingredients are arriving in the leaf, the chlorophyll begins to get tired and break down.

As the chlorophyll goes away, the presence of the other pigments is revealed, said Steve Allgeier, the retired horticulturist for the Carroll County office of the University of Maryland Extension. “The chlorophyll normally masks the yellow pigments known as xanthophylls and the orange pigments called carotenoids. Red and purple pigments come from anthocyanins.”

When he is not driving through the countryside admiring Carroll County’s fall colors, Kevin Dayhoff may be reached at kevindayhoff@gmail.com