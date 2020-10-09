Dayhoff: First television in Carroll County? Remembering the ‘thrilling days of yesteyear’

The barn in this undated picture taken around 1947 was refurbished into “Legion Square,” the home of Carroll Post 31 of the American Legion in Westminster on Sycamore Street. The barn was readapted and renovated and dedicated as the home of the American Legion on June 12, 1948 with great fanfare and a parade. At the time the Democratic Advocate praised the adaptive reuse as “one of the most beautiful modern structures in Carroll County.” One of the first TVs in Carroll County was installed in the facility in March 1948. (Courtesy Babylon-Dayhoff family papers)