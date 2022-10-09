Kevin: Dayhoff: Westminster and Paide, Estonia mark 20 years of partnership

Early on the morning of Sept. 30, the City of Westminster participated in an international virtual birthday celebration with its Estonian Sister City — Paide.

Westminster was honored at the event with a visit by the Estonian Ambassador to the United States, His Excellency Kristjan Prikk. This was the second time that an Estonian ambassador has visited Westminster. The first was His Excellency Jüri Luik. This was Prikk’s second visit to Westminster; he visited once before when he served as a counselor in the Estonian Embassy.

The celebration was moderated by Westminster’s former director of Planning and Zoning, retired Army Command Sgt. Maj. Thomas Beyard, who attended virtually from California. Beyard and Westminster City Administrator Sara Imhulse were instrumental in organizing the international event.

The celebration featured presentations by Ambassador Prikk, Westminster Mayor Mona Becker, Westminster Council President Greg Pecoraro, a spokesperson for the U.S. Embassy in Estonia, former Paide mayor Tonis Koiv, and Paide’s current mayor, Eimar Veldre, who appeared virtually with many of the Paide City Council members.

Westminster officials gather Sept. 30, 2022, in the council chambers of the Westminster, Maryland, City Hall to participate in an international virtual meeting with officials from Paide, Estonia, to celebrate 20 years of partnership and Paide’s 731st birthday. Caroline Babylon photo.

According to a news release by Westminster City Clerk Doug Barber, “Officials from both cities gathered online to toast the relationship and to commit to further strengthening the partnership.” Officials also celebrated Paide’s 731st birthday.

“As Westminster and Paide celebrate our 20th anniversary as Sister Cities, I am reminded how small the world really is, and how interconnected everything and everyone is,” Becker said in a prepared statement. “The event highlighted our pledge for the future — to continue to build our relationship between the two cities.”

Building upon the successes of the previous 20 years of the Maryland–Estonia Partner City Partners for Peace initiative is a focus of Westminster council members Tony Chiavacci, Ann Gilbert, Dan Hoff, this writer, and officials from both sides of the Atlantic.

The Westminster–Paide partnership is the oldest and most active of all the Maryland–Estonia Partner City Partners for Peace initiatives. The partnership has focused on five areas of cooperation — government, culture, education, business and philanthropy.

To date, four Paide mayors and three Paide City Council chairpersons have visited Westminster. And one Westminster mayor — this writer — and one council president have visited Paide.

Westminster’s interest in creating a relationship with Paide grew from an Army National Guard Partners for Peace Program, started in 1991, to help countries like Estonia.

As the world continues to shrink and become more complex, it is important to explore the ways of peace rather than the perils of war. This is where the very successful Partners for Peace program comes into the picture.

Under the leadership of then-Westminster Mayor Ken Yowan and Beyard a presentation on the program was given to the Westminster Common Council on Nov. 27, 2000, by Col. Grant Hayden of the Maryland Army National Guard and Dr. James D. Ball, who served at the time as the Carroll Community College vice president of instruction and student development. Ball now serves as the president of the college.

Paide officials, along with U.S. military Partners for Peace representatives gather in the Paide, Estonia, government offices for an international virtual meeting with Westminster, Maryland, officials on Sept. 30, 2022, to celebrate 20 years of partnership and Paide’s 731st birthday. Paide Mayor Eimar Veldre is in the middle holding a photo of a combined Westminster-Paide logo. Submitted photo.

After a period of investigation and study, Westminster and Paide formally sealed their Sister City agreement with a Declaration of Friendship on Sept. 23, 2002, according to a Westminster news release. A private fund was subsequently created at the Community Foundation of Carroll County in October 2002 so that the partnership would be self-sufficient and not use taxpayer dollars.

The Baltic nations of Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania gained their independence, bloodlessly, from the Soviet Union in the “Singing Revolution,” which stretched from 1986 through 1991. The term, Singing Revolution, was coined after the June 10-11, 1988, spontaneous singing demonstrations that began at the Tallinn Song Festival Grounds in Estonia.

The bloodless singing revolution remains a sharp contrast to the horrific history of Estonia’s struggle to control its own destiny, often at a great cost in lives and property.

In the past 20 years I have written a number of articles on the partnership between Paide and Westminster. Most notably a portion of this discussion was published in The Baltimore Sun on Feb. 6, 2007.

Fast forward to recent history. It was truly inspiring to have conversations with military personnel who understand that we take far fewer casualties when we make friends rather than war.

The Maryland National Guard is uniquely suited for the job of making peace. These civilian soldiers are our neighbors, the professionals in our community, the folks who hold jobs and work side-by-side with us.

The Guard knows about community-building and has the military training and discipline to use its community-building skills in areas of the world where it is clearly in our best interest to make friends and promote peace.

According to the news release from Westminster, Paide and Westminster will work together over the next year to update their friendship declaration. Delegations of community members are expected to travel from Westminster to Paide, and from Paide to Westminster. “We have had a successful 20-year relationship and I am sure we will have many more decades of working together,” said Becker.

With the freedoms we enjoy it is relatively easy to demonstrate for peace. It’s harder to work for it. Westminster can truly be proud of its global view.

Kevin Dayhoff writes from Westminster. His Time Flies column appears every Sunday. Email him at kevindayhoff@gmail.com.