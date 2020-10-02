Dayhoff: Enjoy the fall foliage and fall weather while you can

The Wakefield Valley Community Trail in Westminster is arguably one of the best places to enjoy fall in Carroll County. The 2.1 mile paved Terry Burk Memorial Wakefield Valley Community Trail extends from Long Valley Road to West Main Street in Westminster. Planning began in earnest for the trail in 1994. Over the years the eight-foot wide paved Wakefield Trail, the city's first hiking and biking trail, has developed one leg at a time, inspired in part by the legacy of Burk, who ran with the Westminster Road Runners Club for many years. (Photo by Kevin E. Dayhoff)