Dayhoff: ‘The Wonderful Wizard of Oz’ more than a children’s book, sheds light on turbulent political time

The good witches of the north and the south are the electorates of those parts of the country. The Tin Woodman is representative of the industrial workers immobilized by rust as a result of the factory failures in the Panic of 1893. One source cites that the Scarecrow “is the farmer who apparently doesn’t have the wit to understand his situation or his political interests.” But of course, the Scarecrow proves to be intelligent, resourceful, and responsible, in contrast to the deprecating views of the big-city newspapers.