Kevin Dayhoff: Former Black Hawk pilot Elizabeth McCormick to appear at Carroll County Veterans Independence Project event

Ed Cramer served in Vietnam in 1968 and1969. He currently serves on the Veterans Independence Project board of directors and the Westminster Board of Zoning Appeals. In a 2019 email, Cramer explained the need for a Veterans Service Center. The idea is “simple and straightforward. … To establish a Veterans Services Center that will provide transitional and rehabilitative services and housing/shelter to the approximately 10,000 veterans and/or family members living in Carroll County. This will be a collaborative effort among the human and social service agencies and nonprofits serving the County. …”