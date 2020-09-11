Dayhoff: A tribute to the passing of three great Carroll countians who made a difference

Without police officers, firefighters, EMS providers, emergency dispatchers, nurses and healthcare workers, teachers, men and women in the military, and public works employees; there can be no community. They really are the heroes in our community. More often than not they have to work two jobs to raise a family and make ends meet in order to serve our community. Politicians do not know they exist and usually the media ignores them unless they make a mistake. Throughout the pandemic they have had to get up every day, suit-up and go to work — while the many of the highly paid folks in our community “worked from home.”