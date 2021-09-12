Kevin Dayhoff: Friday night bingo returns to the Westminster Fire Department

Today, Westminster Fire Department service calls are running close to 7,000 a year. In an April 2003 letter to the city from the department, it was reported: “In the last ten years, the calls for fire and emergency medical service has increased by 65%. ... The department has a core group of volunteers that are making things work. We are, however, at the point where the volume of calls for assistance and the administrative workload to keep providing the service has exhausted this group. A plan for future growth of the fire department must be made to ensure that the needs of the City of Westminster are adequately addressed.”