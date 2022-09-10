Kevin Dayhoff: Train wrecks once reported in all their gory detail

At 11 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 12, 1898, a huckster by the name of David Schaeffer, 60, was driving a horse drawn covered spring wagon across the railroad tracks at the north end of Hampstead when he was struck by “special excursion train on the Baltimore and Harrisburg Division of the Western Maryland Railroad,” according to an article five days later in the Democratic Advocate.

Advertisement

“The force of the collision threw the wagon about twenty feet from the track,” according to the article. “Watson Shaeffer, aged 35 years, a son of Mr. Shaeffer, was also in the wagon, and both were thrown out with great force.

“The skull of Mr. Shaeffer was fractured directly above the eye, his forehead was cut, and his back was hurt. He also received some internal injuries, but his injuries are not fatal, and he is improving.

Advertisement

Ever since the railroad first arrived in Carroll County in 1861, local folklore is replete with train stories. At the top of the ‘train story’ pyramid are the sensational stories about train wrecks. Submitted photo

“The son was bruised and injured severely. ... Both father and son are somewhat deaf, and it is thought they did not hear the approach of the train. The engineer observed the vehicle, and the whistle was blown a number of times, but the occupants paid no attention to it. When the wagon was struck the horse was walking slowly.”

Ever since the railroad first arrived in Carroll County in 1861, local folklore is replete with train stories. At the top of the train story pyramid are the sensational stories about wrecks.

One great mystery about many of the newspaper articles about train wrecks is that they include some of the most stomach-churning cringe-worthy graphic descriptions of the horrible results of the wrecks accompanied by pictures that are equally disturbing.

According to the Historical Society, the June 17, 1905, Ransom train wreck is the worst railroad accident in Carroll County history. It occurred on the Western Maryland Railroad on June 17, 1905. A lengthy article in the June 23 edition of the American Sentinel provided a detailed account of the accident. Submitted photo

Indeed, after the Ransom train wreck on June 17, 1905 in Patapsco, local “Westminster photographer James D. Mitchell visited the accident site and produced a series of images that documented the tragedy. Two appeared in the Democratic Advocate. The accompanying article mentioned that Mitchell was selling copies of the images,” according to research by the Historical Society of Carroll County.

The Ransom train wreck is the worst railroad accident in Carroll County history, according to the Historical Society. “At just before 6:00 p.m. that Saturday the passenger express from Baltimore collided with an east-bound special freight train on a sharp curve near Patapsco. ... 26 men were killed in the crash. … The bodies of 10 of the victims were brought to the Westminster Fire Department.”

Another story of a railroad accident, that took place on July 13, 1912 between Spring Mills and Avondale, is accompanied by a photograph of one of the injured railroad workers laid out for the camera with a large group of bystanders looking on.

Numerous spectators came out to view the wreckage in the days after the June 17, 1905, Ransom train wreck in Patapsco. Westminster photographer James D. Mitchell visited the accident site and produced a series of images that documented the tragedy. Two of his images appeared in the Democratic Advocate. The article in the Advocate mentioned that Mitchell was selling copies of the images. Courtesy of the Historical Society of Carroll County

The caption reads, “Local residents of Spring Mills caring for the injured before they were transported to Westminster.”

Advertisement

According to a story of the accident in an unidentified newspaper, “The crews of local freight No. 301 and work train extra No. 801, on the Western Maryland Railroad, narrowly escaped death early on the morning of July 13, 1912.

“Before leaving Westminster, the engineer of No. 301 was warned that there was a crew working on the line about a mile west of the city, between Spring Mills and Avondale. … The engineer slowed as he approached the area but, as he rounded a sharp curve at the bottom of a steep grade, the work train stood directly in his path.

“No. 301 and the box car were demolished as they slammed into the stopped train. The crews were lucky. The engineer of No. 301 was thrown clear and sustained minor injuries. The fireman was trapped in the wreckage and sustained serious injuries but would recover.

Westminster photographer James D. Mitchell visited the accident site of the June 17, 1905, Ransom train wreck in Patapsco and produced a series of images that documented the tragedy. Two of his images appeared in the Democratic Advocate. The article in the Advocate mentioned that Mitchell was selling copies of the images. Courtesy of the Historical Society of Carroll County

“The brakemen jumped for their lives. One suffered minor head injuries and the other broke both legs. On the work train, the engineer and fireman jumped off the tracks. The engineer received minor head wounds, but the fireman was trapped in the wreckage and suffered a broken leg.

Carroll County Daily Headlines Daily Get the day's top news and sports headlines. >

“Local residents rushed to the scene and began caring for the injured men. Doctors arrived from Westminster and used their cars to transport the men back to the city. The railroad provided a special train to take the men to a hospital in Baltimore. Thankfully, none of the men were killed and they all recovered from their injuries.”

Advertisement

According to research by Mary Ann Ashcraft for the Historical Society, a “headline in the People’s Voice newspaper in Union Bridge after a disastrous railroad accident on October 25, 1876″ exclaimed, “EXPLOSION OF AN ENGINE – The Engineer Killed and Two Men Injured – GREAT EXCITEMENT.” Ashcraft commented, “Sensational stories certainly help sell newspapers.”

“According to an account of the accident I was emailed by Cathy Baty, the Curator of Collections for the Historical Society, “About 2 o’clock on that afternoon, engine No. 4 on the Western Maryland Railroad exploded.

“The boiler shattered into countless pieces. One, estimated at over 600 pounds, was thrown over 100 yards. … The engineer, John Rumspert, was killed instantly. Fireman George Carr found himself buried under a pile of coal but freed himself and ran for his life. He luckily survived his injuries.”

Luckily today, we escape much of the gory details of the terrible tragedies of life that were once routinely provided publicly. Be safe out there.

Kevin Dayhoff writes from Westminster. His Time Flies column appears every Sunday. Email him at kevindayhoff@gmail.com.