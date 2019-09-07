Dayhoff: Westminster had electricity, and a yellow light, in 1964 but much has changed since

The Police Department was located in two small rooms at City Hall. Beginning in 1946, calls for police services were taken at the Westminster Fire Department, then located on Main Street. A dispatcher would then activate a yellow flashing light suspended over Main Street in front of the fire hall where a patrolling officer would see it and then stop in the fire department for the information concerning the need for police assistance. This system of dispatching calls continued until the 1950s when radio communication took over.