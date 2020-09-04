Dayhoff: Viva la bicyclette de Carroll County: Local cycling traced back to 19th century

Thanks to research for the Historical Society by historian Mary Ann Ashcraft, much of the history of the bicycle in Carroll County has been brought to life. On June 25, 1898, the American Sentinel wrote that “Thursday, the 30th day of June, will be the greatest day among cyclists in Carroll County that has ever occurred in its history. The great Bicycle Race Meet under the supervision of the Cycling Ramblers of Westminster, the third oldest club of its character in the State… Carroll County has between four and five thousand riders in the race…