Dayhoff: Vetville has a storied past in post-World War II Westminster

Today, the housing complex located off of Wimert and Sullivan Avenues near Md. 140 in northwest Westminster is known as “Vetville.” It dates to 1946, when it was “under construction by the government for the GIs who are attending … Western Maryland College under the GI Bill of Rights…,” according to the 1946 article. When “completed [it] will house 40 veterans and their families. A one-story construction, set up on cement blocks, with a brick-like celetex finish… The apartments are made up of [a] living room, two bedrooms, two closets and a kitchen, to be fully equipped with sink, stove, and refrigerator. Dean Samuel Schofield, of Western Maryland College is almost a daily visitor at the site…”