Kevin Dayhoff: Never forget the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001

That morning, as I left a Westminster Business Association meeting on Main Street, I heard the reports that an airplane had crashed into the World Trade Center. My first thought was of the U.S. Army B-25 bomber that crashed into 79th floor of the Empire State Building at 9:49 a.m. on July 28, 1945. I just figured that the events in New York were simply a terrible accident. My thoughts then raced to the memories of attending a wedding at the top of the World Trade Center in the early 1970s, a few years after it opened on April 4, 1973.