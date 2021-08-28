Kevin Dayhoff: Never forget the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001

This year Sept. 11 falls on a Saturday. On that day, three of our local veterans’ organizations have come together to host a “Remembrance Day” on the grounds of the Westminster VFW Post 467 at 519 Poole Rd, Westminster, MD 21157.
Twenty years ago, we collectively felt the horror and helplessness of watching the events of Sept. 11, 2001 unfold before us on the television.
Who can forget? We all know where we were when we first heard of the attack. That day approximately 3,000 people died and over 6,000 were injured at the World Trade Center in downtown New York City, a remote field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, and at the Pentagon. All at the hands of 19 terrorists.
That morning at 8:46 a.m., the hijacked American Airline Flight 11 crashed into the north tower of the World Trade Center in lower Manhattan. At 9:03 a.m., United Airlines Flight 175 exploded into the south tower.
That morning, as I left a Westminster Business Association meeting on Main Street, I heard the reports that an airplane had crashed into the World Trade Center. My first thought was of the U.S. Army B-25 bomber that crashed into 79th floor of the Empire State Building at 9:49 a.m. on July 28, 1945. I just figured that the events in New York were simply a terrible accident. My thoughts then raced to the memories of attending a wedding at the top of the World Trade Center in the early 1970s, a few years after it opened on April 4, 1973.
So many historic events have taken place in the past 20 years. Some historians refer to the years from 2000 to 2009 as “The Aughts.” Writing for The Sun, Jill Rosen pointed out another name for them: “In a practical but infinitely more gloomy choice, Time magazine settled on “The Decade from Hell.”
That morning, as we watched the events unfold live on TV, we quickly realized that this was not an accident. We all sensed the panic and imagined the terror as the buildings were engulfed in flames, and about 200 folks jumped to their death from the upper floors of the 110-story trade center.
Who can imagine making a choice to jump to your death rather than be burned to death in the fire that consumed the buildings when thousands of gallons of jet fuel ignited after one airliner crashed into the north tower, between the 94th and 98th floors and a second plane crashed into the south tower between the 84th and 78th floors?
The south tower crumbled to the ground at 9:59 a.m., about an hour after the plane struck. The north tower fell to the ground at 10:28 a.m. and continued the mayhem of death upon many of the first responders that rushed to the building to help people.
John Avlon, who was New York City Mayor Rudolf Giuliani’s speechwriter in September 2001, later observed, “Three hundred and forty-one New York City firefighters. Twenty-three New York City police officers. Thirty-seven Port Authority police officers … [died.] Numbers alone … cannot do them justice… Their names fill forty-seven pages… The New York City Fire Department had lost 778 men from its founding in 1865 until September 10, 2001. In the course of one morning, it lost nearly half that historic total…”
To put this into perspective, one government report suggests that over 17,000 people, approximately the population of Westminster, were in the World Trade Center the morning of the terrorist attack. Approximately 2,606 died.
This year a number of events in the community have been planned to remember the tragedy of Sept. 11, 2001 and to pay our respects to first responders and police officers.
The Carroll County Volunteer Emergency Services Agency is holding a memorial ceremony at the Carroll County Training Center 911 memorial at 8:30 a.m. It will be streamed by the Carroll County Media Center.
The Remembrance Day events at the VFW begin at noon. There will be a remembrance ceremony at 1 p.m. Westminster Mayor Dr. Mona Becker, among many folks, is expected to speak. There will be live bands, games, and plenty of food.
The commemorations are not about taking you back to the past, but about promises we make to our children for the future, based on events from history.
In full disclosure, I am a third-generation member of the American Legion and the chaplain of Carroll Post 31 of the American Legion and a member of the 40&8 – The Honor Society of American Veterans, as was my grandfather, William Earl Wright, a World War I veteran, who served as a military police officer in the cavalry.
I have written about the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, on numerous occasions. Portions of this discussion have been published before and need to be published again and again. We must never forget and retell the story of that fateful day as frequently as possible.
Tickets for “Remembrance Day” are available at the VFW at 519 Poole Rd, Westminster, MD 21157 or the American Legion at 2 Sycamore Street in Westminster, 21157. The tickets cost $5 in advance or $10 the day of the event. All proceeds go towards 9/11 charities.
Kevin Dayhoff writes from Westminster. His Time Flies column appears every Sunday. Email him at kevindayhoff@gmail.com.