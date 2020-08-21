Dayhoff: A brief history of fire company carnivals, a summer tradition in Carroll County

One of the first mentions of a firemen’s carnival occurs in the Nov. 21, 1896 edition of the old Democratic Advocate newspaper in Westminster: “THE WESTMINSTER FIREMEN, They Have Arranged for a Parade on Thanksgiving Day, the Dedication of the Town Clock and the Unveiling of a Memorial Tablet… Next Thursday is Thanksgiving Day.... The Firemen’s fair and festival will be in full blast, and an excellent dinner will be served there…” More research is needed to determine when the Westminster Fire Department carnivals stopped.