Dayhoff: The scandal and intrigue of summers past in Carroll County

On Aug. 17, 1895, the Westminster newspaper, the American Sentinel, carried a story about love, life, family, and marriage that sounds like a plot from a William Shakespeare play. Now, to be certain, maybe it would be more like “The Merry Wives of Windsor,” as opposed to “Richard III.”
For many, including this writer, all of life can be ultimately explained by Shakespeare.
Shakespeare enjoyed having characters break the fourth wall — by talking directly to the audience — or the reader. Great examples may be found in “Richard III” and Othello.”
I mention Shakespeare, old newspapers and reading because with all the events and vacations that have been cancelled this year, there is no better time than the summer of 2020, the strangest year in memory, for folks to catch up on their reading.
Locally, according to some newspaper accounts assembled by the Historical Society of Carroll County, in August 1895, a local young couple decided to break the fourth wall and walk off the pages of a summer romance novel and make their own scandal and intrigue.
The American Sentinel article reported: “Mr. R. Frank Caples, a young grocer and farmer, of Cockeysville, and Miss Stella Parks, a daughter of Mr. George Parks, a farmer near that place, eloped to this city (Westminster) on Tuesday. … They reached here by driving across the country from Cockeysville to Glyndon, where they took a train, arriving here Tuesday night. … They spent the night at the Montour House and were married on Wednesday morning, by Rev. A. D. Melvin, pastor of the M. P. (Methodist Protestant) Church.”
Here is where the plot thickened. “The father and brother of the bride, accompanied by a detective, it is said, arrived here shortly after the marriage ceremony was performed. ...
“Caples and his bride were walking along West Main Street, between the Montour House and the railroad, when they spied Parks on the opposite side of the street. Not caring to encounter the irate parent, they turned into the side entrance to one of the residences of that point, passed out the back way and walked two miles to Spring Mills Station, where they boarded a train and went on their way rejoicing.
“The amusing feature of this latter incident is that Mr. Parks was seeking his daughter and her husband for the purpose of assuring them of his forgiveness and to invite them to return home.”
Meanwhile, returning to more recent history, gone are the lazy southern Carroll County summers of years past. However, growing up in Carroll in the 1950s and ’60s, summer meant a time for vacations, leisure, and hours upon hours upon days of reading one book after another.
It was a time when moms and dads could walk to their jobs and come home for lunch. These were the years before zoning and “progress” in Westminster. We had neighborhood grocery stores and one could go for months without ever having to venture out onto “that new highway” that no one used — Md. 140.
In 1960, the population of Carroll County was about 53,000. Recreation could be had in the neighborhood — and so could getting in trouble by hitting a home run through a neighbor’s window.
Many "summer anthems" come to mind when I recall those childhood summers: "Summer in the City" by the Lovin' Spoonful, "In the Summertime" by Mungo Jerry, "Summertime Blues" by The Who and one of my favorites, "Red Rubber Ball" by The Cyrkle.
I don’t recall many of the titles of the tons of books I read in those days except for the two that got me in trouble. One was “Valley of the Dolls” and the other was “Portnoy’s Complaint.” I began reading both in school — but had to finish them during the summer. Allow me to explain.
"Valley of the Dolls" was written by Jacqueline Susann and published in 1966. I got into hot water reading it at Westminster Junior High School. The book was a huge best seller and I recall not understanding at the time why my world came crashing around me for reading it.
To refresh your memory, let's just say the book was about the friendship, trials, and tribulations of three women after World War II.
My childhood trauma over "Portnoy's Complaint" occurred at Westminster High School. The book was written by Philip Roth and released in 1969. His style of writing was new to me. It was a stream of consciousness narrative of Alexander Portnoy talking with his psychoanalyst, Dr. Spielvogel.
I got into trouble reading the book in class. I had it hidden behind my textbook and I burst out laughing when I read the part where the narrator was recounting his embarrassment from a school incident in which he was worried that the word "spatula" was Yiddish and he could not think of the English word for it. I had to go to the principal's office. I don't remember that going well at all. I'm still traumatized.
Both books are now considered dated period pieces. Literary critic Irving Howe once attacked Roth by describing "Portnoy's Complaint" as "literary narcissism" and saying the cruelest thing anyone can do with "Portnoy's Complaint" is read it twice.
But I still can’t say the word “spatula.”
