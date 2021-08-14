That familiar racket your hear around Carroll County? It’s dog day cicadas

“What’s the insect that is making all that noise?” she asked. “They’re cicadas,” I replied. “Actually, the cicadas in the Carroll County area are known as the dog day cicadas, since they are most prevalent in the dog days of August. They arrive every summer in July and August. The singing that you hear is their mating song.” It seems to get louder the warmer it is outside. But, these cicadas are different from the 17-year variety.