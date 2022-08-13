Kevin Dayhoff: Woodbine, devastated by ‘23 flood, thrived on wormseed

It was 99 years ago that Carroll County was recovering from one of the most devastating floods in county history. The southern portion of the county including Sykesville, Woodbine and Marriottsville suffered the greatest damage from the torrential rainstorm of July 30, 1923 and the subsequent flooding.
Thanks to research for the Historical Society of Carroll County by Jay Graybeal and Mary Ann Ashcraft, the 1923 flood — along with the July 24, 1868, and the June 1972 Hurricane Agnes floods — are not forgotten.
I had a chance to write about the 1923 flood in 2008. At that time my primary focus was the impact the flood had on Sykesville. A small portion of this discussion was published at that time.
Before the July 1923 rainstorm was over, it unleashed floodwaters that “swept down the valleys, flooding hundreds of homes, forcing the occupants to flee for safety; carrying off hundreds of head of cattle and other livestock and causing great property damage,” according to an Aug. 3, 1923 article in The Democratic Advocate newspaper.
The sub-headline lead reported: “Cattle Drowned — B. & O. Railroad Tracks Washed Away at Woodbine and Sykesville —Trains Abandoned — Bridges Carried Away and Damaged … Factories, Homes And Business Places Were Floated From Their Foundations… It is reported that it will cost this county $50,000 for bridges that were washed away and damaged in Freedom and Berrett districts. So far 27 have been reported. …”
The damage was so great that on July 4, 1924, a newspaper article announced that the Carroll County Board of Commissioners raised the tax rate by 10 cents, in part, to pay for “the extraordinary expense for the repair or construction of bridges destroyed by floods. …”
The results of the disaster rippled through Sykesville for many years and in 1931, the Howard County portion of the town gave up and disincorporated, in part, because it could not recover from the flood damage.
Meanwhile, the first paragraph of the 1923 article reported that the flood was “believed to have caused more property damage than the flood of 1868, when 38 lives were lost in the vicinity of Ellicott City.”
Despite the devastating floods and economic downturns, Woodbine remains “the little town that could.” According to a November 2007 article by Ashcraft, titled, “Woodbine a Testament to History,” “No matter what is thrown its way, the village of Woodbine survives. Situated on the South Branch of the Patapsco River, it has suffered through economic swings, fires and devastating floods, but has always managed to keep its ‘head’ above water.
“Steep hillsides along the river allow rapid run-off during hard rains. The first recorded flood hit Woodbine in late July 1868. ... Another disastrous flood occurred in 1923. Fifteen minutes after the torrential July rain began, the roads leading into town were awash. Livestock, railroad ties, logs and other material went barreling down the river toward Sykesville. It happened once more in June 1972 during Hurricane Agnes…
“Woodbine grew up along the river and the B&O tracks. Over the last 100 years there have been grocery stores, a hotel, a bank, a railroad station, a sewing factory, two canning factories, [the Woodbine Paper Mill of Morgan] and farms to serve as the economic base for the community. Today … down along the river there are reminders of the town’s interesting and prosperous past. …”
Two aspects of Woodbine’s past have long been all but forgotten. And perhaps the two go hand-in-hand: wormseed and The Woodbine National Bank. The Woodbine National Bank opened on July 17, 1907. It remained in business until January 2, 1981, when it merged with the Westminster Bank and Trust Co.
Carroll County Daily Headlines
My ancestors, the Warfield and Wright families, helped form the bank. In the 1960s, my grandfather, Wm. Earl Wright, and my mom, Louise Wright, took me to the original November 1907 bank building for ice cream during a trip to Frederick. At the time it was the Mullinix General Store. I recall that they explained much of the history of the bank, wormseed — which my family raised — and the town. All these years later, I remember going there for ice cream, but sadly I have little memory of their history lesson.
To a great extent, Woodbine was one of the more productive areas in the county for raising wormseed. According to an Aug. 30, 2004 article for the Carroll County Times, by Carrie Ann Knauer, “Wormseed oil — an old-time medicine with a terribly pungent smell that was used to treat intestinal worms and was distilled from the wormseed plant — was an important agricultural commodity to Carroll County farmers during the late 1800s and early 1900s. …” Carroll County was the main supplier for an international market for this oil.
According to a February 2006 interview with then-Maryland Sen. Larry Haines, a family relative, “wormseed was a favorite cash crop for farmers in the South Carroll area, particularly in Woodbine and the Taylorsville-Winfield areas of Carroll County. It was the main source of income for most farmers in that area.
“The plants matured by about late May or early June and were then transplanted into a field. The very same way that tomato plants would be planted today.
“Farmers used a mechanical transplanter that would plant one row at a time, and usually the planting finished around the 15th of June. … It took it until about the first of September before the plants actually matured to the point where they could be harvested. The plants themselves were about 3 feet in height. Each plant had to be cut by hand. The hours were long, and the work was backbreaking.”
Learn more about wormseed in Carroll County at the exhibit at the Carroll County Farm Museum. Many thanks to Sarah Fitzgerald for her wonderful photos for this story.
Kevin Dayhoff writes from Westminster. His Time Flies column appears every Sunday. Email him at kevindayhoff@gmail.com.