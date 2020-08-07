Dayhoff: Remembering McDaniel College professor who worked tirelessly for cause of social justice | COMMENTARY

As a result of recent events, a number of us who worked with Zepp have been reminded of his legacy of working tirelessly in the cause of social justice. Zepp was a pastor, professor, and community leader. He was in the forefront of desegregating local businesses and schools, in Westminster and Carroll County, and Western Maryland College. Throughout the country he was a teacher and an activist. He marched in Selma, Alabama with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and used our proximity to Washington DC as a springboard for many activities there. He inspired students to create the Ira & Mary Zepp Center for Nonviolence and Peace Education.