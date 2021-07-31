Kevin Dayhoff: You betcha we’re having the Carroll County Fair this year | COMMENTARY

In 2019, the Shipley Arena and the fairgrounds at the Carroll County Agriculture Center were packed with fairgoers. In 2020, the 123rd annual Carroll County 4-H & FFA Fair took place in an abbreviated form from Aug. 1-8 and was closed to the public. In an effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 only exhibitors and their immediate families attended. Many folks are looking forward to the 124th edition of the fair that will be held this year from July 31-Aug. 6 at Carroll County Agriculture Center at 706 Agriculture Center Dr, Westminster, MD 21157. Kevin Dayhoff | Carroll County Times (Kevin Dayhoff)