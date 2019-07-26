Dayhoff: Annual Carroll County 4-H and FFA Fair steeped in history and tradition

The current fair’s website reports, “In the morning there was a parade to the Goulden’s Grove, preceded by the Taneytown Band, then had prayer and music before lunch. In the afternoon speakers from the Maryland Agriculture Institute were asked to address the crowd and bring the farmers up to date on the new institute. … By July 29, 1899, 2,000 attended and a “WELCOME” arch was erected at the approach which remained a tradition at the entrance of the fair for years to come.”