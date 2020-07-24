Dayhoff: Everything has changed during disappointing year filled with cancellations

Ever since the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic of 2020 hit home in Carroll County in March, it has been a year of one disappointment after another as we continue to play chess with God as to who will get sick and die and who will not. One by one all the cultural, artistic, and social touchstones of our community have been canceled. Restaurants and businesses were closed — only to be recently reopened “lite” with great care and caution.