Kevin Dayhoff: Tour de France kindles passion for Carroll County’s past bike races

“Today, as it was in the late 1890s, bicycling is quite popular in Carroll County. According to an article in the April 1896 Democratic Advocate newspaper: “The Bicycle is a foreign invention. Those sky-scrapers, with one large wheel and a little one behind, with the riders up in the clouds, were of English invention, and were first imported in this country about twenty years ago... [They are] dangerous, and yet their use was spreading.”