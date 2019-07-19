Dayhoff: The scoop on ice cream history to coincide with National Ice Cream Day

Ice cream is important to me and I have written about the topic a number of times. Some of the history of ice cream is so important it bears repeating. The scoop is, according to multiple media sources, that ice cream has been around since the 4th century B.C. Apparently the Roman emperor Nero (A.D. 37-68) “ordered ice to be brought from the mountains and combined with fruit toppings, and King Tang (A.D. 618-97) of Shang, China had a method of creating ice and milk concoctions.” Eventually ice cream was re-introduced to Europe by way of China and was “served in the fashionable Italian French royal courts.”