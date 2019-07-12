Dayhoff: ‘Westminster and The Recreation Problem’ a recurring theme addressed by local newspapers

It was around this time of the year in the summer of 1950 that children invaded downtown Westminster. Back in the day, the playground was staffed during the summer. According to an article in The Times of Westminster on Thursday, June 29, 1950: Monday, June 26, 1950, “marked the opening date for the city’s playgrounds. The main playground will be open from 9 a.m., until 9 p.m., Monday through Friday and will be adequately staffed each hour of the day …”