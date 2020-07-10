Dayhoff: Fourth of July in 1918, 1925 meant flu, carnival, parade, Alms House ceremonies

The 1918 version of the flu was relatively mild in the spring. Yet, according to a recent article on the deadly ‘second wave’ of 1918, in The Dallas Morning News, “The second wave would produce most of the deaths of the pandemic, which experts now estimate at 50 million to 100 million worldwide. In the United States, 675,000 people died from the virus… Those who thought the 1918 influenza was over after its appearance that spring would be in for a huge shock. In just one month, October 1918, almost 200,000 Americans died from the virus.”