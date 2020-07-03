Dayhoff: Mississippi flood connects Robert Moton, FDR, Carroll County and Led Zeppelin

Before 1930, Carroll’s African American population usually got their education in someone’s home or in the quintessential one-room schoolhouse. In a Jan. 29, 2008 interview with the late Bill Dixon, the “mayor” of Charles Street; he said that in 1930, two large “structures” were located in Westminster for the purpose of educating all African American students in Carroll County from grades 1 through 11. (Remember it was only after 1950 that Maryland schools went 12 years.)