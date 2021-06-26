Dayhoff: A tribute to longtime Times journalists Pat Stoetzer and Bob Blubaugh

Pat Stoetzer was Times sports editor from 2015-2021. A Towson University graduate and a Westminster resident, Stoetzer came to the Times in 1999 as a part-time writer, then took over the high school sports beat in 2000. Over the years he covered college and pro sports, from McDaniel College and the University of Maryland to the Baltimore Orioles and Baltimore Ravens. In January 2020, he was the first staff member of the Carroll County Times to be honored by the National Sports Media Association as Maryland Sportswriter of the Year for 2019. At the time his award was announced on Jan. 14, 2020, Bob Blubaugh noted that “Over the past two decades, Pat has probably covered 2,000 or more Carroll County high school games, written hundreds of profiles about athletes and coaches, and broken numerous big stories. The quantity of work he has done for the Carroll County Times is only surpassed by the quality of his work. He doesn’t do it for the awards, but no one is more deserving.” (Dylan Slagle / Staff Photo / Carroll County Times) (Dylan Slagle)