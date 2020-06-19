Dayhoff: Juneteenth celebrates when slavery finally ended, June 19, 1865

June 19 is “Juneteenth.” It is a holiday steeped in history and tradition that is also known as Jubilee Day, Cel-Liberation Day, and Freedom Day.
In June 2011, I wrote about the importance of Juneteenth and advocated that Maryland recognize “Juneteenth Independence Day.” At the time only 38 states observed the holiday. On June 1, 2014, Maryland became the 43rd state to officially recognize Juneteenth.
Juneteenth celebrates June 19, 1865, as the day when freedom was granted to over 250,000 slaves in Texas. On June 18, 1865 Union Gen. Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas, with 2,000 federal troops. This was two months after the war had essentially ended with surrender of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee to Union Lt. Gen. Ulysses S. Grant at Appomattox Court House.
This was more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation had been issued by President Abraham Lincoln on Sept. 22, 1862. The proclamation carried an effective date of Jan. 1, 1863. However, the proclamation had little real impact in the Confederates States during the balance of the war and freed few, if any, slaves.
It is well accepted by historians that on June 19, 1865, Granger stood upon the balcony of the Ashton Villa in Galveston and read the contents of “General Order No. 3,” which put into effect, the Emancipation Proclamation throughout Texas.
Maryland had emancipated its enslaved population the year before on Oct. 13, 1864, upon the ratification of the Maryland Constitution of 1864. In 1840 the population of Carroll County was 17,421. In 1837 there were 1,044 slaves living in the County. According to Nancy Warner’s “Carroll County Maryland – A History 1837-1976,” there was even a value of $220,400 placed on the aggregate number of slaves in Carroll County.
The pioneer German settlers of northern Carroll County owned very few slaves. Joseph D. Brooks, the former mayor of Westminster from 1892 to 1895 remarked in his county birthday history lecture “delivered at the Carroll County Society of Baltimore on the county birthday, January 19, 1923,” that the Germans “had no use for negro slaves nor the Federalist followers of Alexander Hamilton, the bitter rival of Thomas Jefferson. Almost two-thirds of the slaves lived in the southern half of the county. They worked primarily on tobacco plantations.”
However Mayor Brooks reported that “The English … owned large tracts of land and numerous slaves, but when the Civil War began they readily gave up their slaves and joined hands with Abraham Lincoln to save the Union,” wrote Warner.
In one of the many ironies of the history of slavery in Carroll County, the northern part of the county, that did not generally own slaves, supported the southern states during the American Civil War. Southern Carroll County, which owned two-thirds of the slaves in the county, supported the northern states.
Furthermore Warner wrote that “Those in the western part of the county, led by the Quakers of Union Bridge … tended to oppose slavery.” One of the first anti-slavery organizations (perhaps) in the nation was formed in Union Bridge, at the time in Frederick County. “A meeting (was) held in (the) Pipe Creek Meeting House on 22 November 1826 to form the Anti-Slavery Society,” says Warner. It was signed by one of my ancestors – a “Wright.”
In 1980, Texas became the first state to recognize Juneteenth. I first learned of Juneteenth doing civil rights work in the south in the 1971-1973 time period. I have written about Juneteenth before and much of this discussion has appeared in print before. In 1980, I submitted an op-ed about the history of Juneteenth and why Maryland ought to recognize the day, to a local newspaper.
My submitted article explained that Maryland, of all places — the home of Frederick Douglass and Harriet Tubman, ought to be the second state in the union to recognize the momentous events of June 19th, 1865. In response, a representative of the newspaper called me and unceremoniously suggested that I had made it all up and I was just trying to cause trouble. My article never ran.
At the time, I suggested that Douglass’ historic July 5, 1852 speech, “The Meaning of July Fourth for the Negro,” delivered at Rochester New York’s Corinthian Hall, be a required reading of the day. At the time, Douglass was the editor of a leading newspaper that advocated abolishing slavery, “The North Star.” Over 500 folks paid twelve-and-a-half cents each to hear him speak.
The working title of my rejected 1980 essay came from a passage in Douglass’ speech, “The evil that men do lives after them; the good is oft interred with their bones.” This, of course, comes from Act 3, Scene 2, of Shakespeare’s 1599 classic play about Roman history, “The Tragedy of Julius Caesar,” right after Caesar dies in Act 3, Scene 1.
It is a little known fact that the famed national leader and orator Douglass once spoke at the Odd Fellow’s Hall in Westminster on Oct. 13, 1870. He is credited with several of my favorite quotes. Paraphrasing, he is one of several individuals who is credited with saying leadership is the art of doing the right thing when no one is looking and that the proper use of power is to help others.
Happy Juneteenth.
Kevin Dayhoff