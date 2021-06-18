Dayhoff: This year’s Mike Eaton Scholarship winners worthy recipients of award in name of former Westminster High School English teacher

My wife, Caroline Babylon, and I were at the awards ceremonies Tuesday evening to award the 2021 winners of the annual Eaton scholarship. Eaton was a dear friend of my wife’s family for many years, and one of my most memorable teachers – whose influence on my life and writing has extended to this day many decades after I had him for my English class in the 1970-1971 school year at Westminster High School. The scholarship is funded, in part, by the Babylon family in honor of Eaton’s extensive contributions to our community.