Kevin Dayhoff: Juneteenth Independence Day, a jubilee to be celebrated

Next weekend, on June 18, festivities are planned at the Carroll Arts Center, 91 West Main Street, in Westminster, to celebrate Juneteenth in Carroll County. From noon to 4 p.m., there will be music, entertainment, food, activities for children, panel discussions, history and informational programs.

The Juneteenth festival will take place within walking distance of the annual Westminster Beer and BBQfestival. It will be a day not to miss coming in Westminster with your friends, family and neighbors.

A distinguished group of community leaders have come together to plan this event. Led by Diane Hurd, the large planning committee includes folks such as Lashon Thomas, Carroll Arts Council Executive Director Lynne Griffith, Rev. Dr. Richard Lindsey of the Union Street United Methodist Church, Carroll County NAACP Secretary Kim Jones, along with several of the leaders of the Carroll County NAACP, (including this writer,) Dr. Richard Smith from McDaniel College, and Richard Turner from the Community Media Center. Honorable mention goes to Abby Gruber, the Recreation and Parks director for the City of Westminster, who worked hard to figure out the complex logistics of two large events taking place on the same day in Westminster.

It was last year on June 17 that President Joe Biden signed the “Juneteenth National Independence Day Act” into law, creating Juneteenth National Independence Day, a federal holiday to be celebrated every June 19.

It is a celebration steeped in history and tradition that is also known as Jubilee Day, Cel-Liberation Day, and Freedom Day. Last June, I wrote about the importance of Juneteenth Independence Day. At the time, only 38 states observed the holiday. On June 1, 2014, Maryland became the 43rd state to officially recognize Juneteenth.

Maryland had emancipated its enslaved population on Oct. 13, 1864, upon the ratification of the Maryland Constitution of 1864. In 1840 the population of Carroll County was 17,421. In 1837 there were 1,044 slaves living in the County. Illustration by Kevin Dayhoff March 1, 2007 (Kevin Dayhoff)

Juneteenth celebrates June 19, 1865, as the day when freedom was granted to over 250,000 slaves in Texas. The day before, Union General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas with 2,000 federal troops. This was two months after the war had essentially ended with surrender of Confederate General Robert E. Lee to Union Lt. Gen. Ulysses S. Grant at Appomattox Court House.

This was more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation had been issued by President Abraham Lincoln on Sept. 22, 1862. The proclamation carried an effective date of Jan. 1, 1863. However, the proclamation had little real impact in the Confederates states during the balance of the war and freed few, if any, slaves.

It is well accepted by historians that on June 19, 1865, Granger stood upon the balcony of the Ashton Villa in Galveston and read the contents of “General Order No. 3,” which put into effect the Emancipation Proclamation throughout Texas.

Thomas Nast, “The Past and the Future,” Emancipation print, published by J. W. Umpehent 1864. The origins of Juneteenth dates back to June 19, 1865, in Texas, after the Confederate surrender at Appomattox, when Union troops entered Galveston to enforce the Emancipation Proclamation. The holiday is based on events that occurred mainly in Texas but is now celebrated nationwide. Courtesy of the Library of Company of Philadelphia (Kevin Dayhoff)

Maryland had emancipated its enslaved population the year before on Oct. 13, 1864, upon the ratification of the Maryland Constitution of 1864. In 1840, the population of Carroll County was 17,421. In 1837, there were 1,044 slaves living in Carroll County, according to Nancy Warner’s “Carroll County Maryland – A History 1837-1976,”

Interestingly, one of the first anti-slavery organizations in the nation was formed in Union Bridge in 1826. “A meeting [was] held in [the] Pipe Creek Meeting House on 22 November 1826 to form the Anti-Slavery Society,” Warner wrote.

My ancestors, the Wright family, were among the signatories.

In 1980, Texas became the first state to recognize Juneteenth. I first learned of Juneteenth doing civil rights work in the south in the 1971-73 time period. I have written about Juneteenth before, and much of this discussion already has appeared in print. In 1980, I submitted an op-ed to a local newspaper about the history of Juneteenth and why Maryland ought to recognize the day.

My op-ed explained that Maryland, of all places - the home of Frederick Douglass and Harriet Tubman – ought to be the second state in the union to recognize the momentous events of June 19th, 1865. In response, a representative of the newspaper called me and unceremoniously suggested that I had made it all up and I was just trying to cause trouble. My article never ran.

At the time, I suggested that Douglass’ historic July 5, 1852 speech, “The Meaning of July Fourth for the Negro,” delivered at Rochester New York’s Corinthian Hall, be a required reading of the day. At the time, Douglass was the editor of a leading newspaper that advocated abolishing slavery, “The North Star.” Over 500 folks paid 12 1/2 cents each to hear him speak.

Federal soldiers stop for a photograph by Timothy H. O’Sullivan, 1840-1882, at Appomattox Court House in Virginia. (Public Domain) The Battle of Appomattox Court House, fought on the morning of April 9, 1865, was the final engagement of Confederate States Army General Robert E. Lee's Army of Northern Virginia before it surrendered to the Union Army under Lt. Gen. Ulysses S. Grant, and one of the last battles of the American Civil War. Submitted photo (Kevin Dayhoff)

The working title of my rejected 1980 essay came from a passage in Douglass’ speech, “The evil that men do lives after them; the good is oft interred with their bones.” This, of course, comes from Act 3, Scene 2, of Shakespeare’s 1599 classic play about Roman history, “The Tragedy of Julius Caesar,” right after Caesar dies in Act 3, Scene 1.

It is a little-known fact that the famed national leader and orator Douglass once spoke at the Odd Fellow’s Hall in Westminster on Oct. 13, 1870. He is credited with several of my favorite quotes. Paraphrasing, he is one of several individuals who is credited with saying leadership is the art of doing the right thing when no one is looking and that the proper use of power is to help others.

Have a great Juneteenth.

Kevin Dayhoff writes from Westminster. His Time Flies column appears every Sunday. Email him at kevindayhoff@gmail.com.