Dayhoff: We are better than this. This hurts.

It was on June 20 in 1839 that the first recorded police officer — then known as a “Constable” — was appointed in the City of Westminster. William Grumbine was appointed two-days after the town passed an ordinance formally establishing town constables. In 1839, appointed Constables were paid 33 ½ cents for every person apprehended.
Since the early beginnings of Westminster, law enforcement and public safety activities have always been of great importance to our community. And we have always been preoccupied with getting it right.
In the words of friend who texted me recently, in Carroll County, “We’re not perfect, but we have heart.” Although I have been known to be cynical at times and say, “In Westminster and Carroll County we are a laboratory of democracy and we will always do the right thing after we have tried everything else.”
In a January 1964 Baltimore Sun article, it was reported that “Mayor Bernard McDougall of Sykesville was accused of refusing service to two African-Americans at his drugstore lunchroom.
“The accusation came in the form of a letter from Jean S. Evans and Bailey Conaway. The two were refused service on Nov. 14, 1963, when they entered the establishment to discover that the luncheonette provided only carryout service to nonwhite customers.
“The mayor admitted to segregation but said he was working toward a policy of integration that he felt could be achieved in a year. McDougall met with Carroll County commissioners in August and reported that there were no race relation or equal accommodation problems in Sykesville. Evans and Conaway ate in the mayor's lunchroom on Jan. 9, 1964.”
Recent national events have caused many to look inwardly at the issues of systemic racism and re-examine the depth and integrity of our local institutions including government and our local police.
On May 25, Minneapolis police were called on George Floyd for attempting to use a counterfeit bill. By all measures a petty crime. Surveillance video does not support this allegation. It has also been reported that he resisted arrest. Again, this has not been supported by witnesses. What Floyd was probably guilty of is “shopping while black.” He died in custody as a result.
In today’s world, no matter what you do, there is the ever-present cell phone video. In the video that later surfaced, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is seen kneeling his full body weight on Floyd’s neck. “I can’t breathe,” says Floyd, who is subdued, in handcuffs, laying on his stomach. It is well-known that it is hard for a prisoner to breath when in that position. Yet Chauvin persists. “I’m about to die,” cries Floyd.
Martin Luther King said it best; "In the end, we will remember not the words of our enemies, but the silence of our friends."
Carroll County Sheriff Jim DeWees wrote on May 29 in “a message to my deputies regarding the events in Minneapolis MN … Like most of you, I’ve watched in disgust and disappointment the events unfolding in Minneapolis Minnesota. The video of officers arresting and ultimately killing George Floyd is almost too difficult to watch, and even more difficult to comprehend… What took place in Minneapolis is an unfortunate reflection on our profession. We are better than this…”
We take an enormous amount of pride in maintaining a safe community. As for our history and traditions in Westminster, the number one reason folks came together to form a community in 1764 was public safety. Without public safety, you don’t have a community.
In the early days of Westminster, just after the end of King George’s War, 1744-1748, and the French and Indian War, 1754-1763, which witnessed a great deal of bloodshed in the mid-Maryland portion of the state; assuring public safety was of paramount importance to the early leaders of the community.
The first reference in history to public safety in Westminster is found in Article 5 of Westminster’s first Acts of Incorporation, which passed Feb. 5, 1819. “That the said commissioners shall have full power and authority to enact and pass all laws and ordinances to preserve the health of the town, prevent and remove nuisances; to impose and appropriate fines, penalties and forfeitures, for the breach of their by-laws or ordinances.”
In my capacity as a fire and police chaplain and an elected official, I usually consider that it is not really appropriate to comment when something goes sideways in another jurisdiction. However, I am reminded at a time like this that it was Martin Luther King that said, "Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter."
And this matters. This is messed up. Everyone has a story to tell, and Floyd’s voice has now been silenced. This was a hideous, unnecessary loss of life.
I believe those of us who steadfastly support law enforcement and hold our men and women in blue in high regard have a responsibility to speak out when we are a witness to injustice at the hands of police overreach. Those of us who hold law enforcement in high regard demand that the men and women in the profession be held to the highest of standards. This hurts.
Kevin Dayhoff writes from Westminster. His Time Flies column appears every Sunday. Email him at kevindayhoff@gmail.com.