Dayhoff: Flag Day and the history of the U.S. flag

Hopefully she got paid. Congressman Hopkinson billed the “Board of Admiralty” in 1780 for his work on “’the flag of the United States of America’ as well as several ornaments, devices, and checks appearing on bills of exchange, ship papers, the seals of the boards of Admiralty and Treasury, and the Great Seal of the United States. Hopkinson had received nothing for this work, and now he submitted a bill and asked “whether a Quarter Cask of the public wine” would not be a reasonable and proper reward for his labors.”