Kevin Dayhoff: Visionary planners ensure bright future for county

As officials in Carroll County government continue their work to preserve 100,000 agricultural acres it is a good time to reflect on the history of master planning in the county and the community leaders who have worked hard to provide us with the firm foundation we have today, which allows us to confidently plan our future.

Then again, when it comes to master planning, leadership is something that comes quite naturally to our county. We have a history of excellence. It is a story that needs to be told over and over again. Portions of this discussion have been published before.

Advertisement

In November 1961, the Carroll County Planning and Zoning Commission issued the first Carroll County Master Plan, entitled “Agriculture.” The report was developed under the visionary leadership of George A. Grier, the county’s planning director at the time.

Community leaders serving on the 1961 Planning Commission were chairman E. Miller Richardson, Russell Royer, Walter Harner, and Clarence Shaw. The agricultural advisers were Chairman John Bixler, Frank Bushey, Jonathan Dorsey, George Tracy, and Lloyd Wilhide.

Advertisement

The 1961 Carroll County Master Plan was the inspiration of Grier, who began his tenure with county government in 1959. He was the county’s first planning director. He later served as the county administrator. Grier retired in 1983 after almost 25 years of public service.

An undated postcard shows the entrance of Carroll County General Hospital -- now Carroll Hospital Center, in Westminster. This is how the entrance of the hospital appeared in 1961. Collection of Kevin Dayhoff (Kevin Dayhoff)

Before Grier, a Harford County native, came to Carroll County, he was working as the Harford County planning director. However, he is one of the leaders attracted to Carroll County by McDaniel College, formerly known as Western Maryland College.

Carroll County was not new to Grier when he accepted the commissioners’ offer of employment. He had attendedWestern Maryland for three years, before he served our country in World War II.

The 1961 plan was only 54 pages, but it was an innovative approach to planning in the early 1960s and many folks regard our master plan approach as the model for the Maryland Planning Act of 1992.

Once again, yesterday’s trauma is today’s routine. The concept of doing a master plan for the county was extraordinarily controversial in 1961. Now, state law mandates that local governments develop and update their master plan every six years.

Speaking of planning, 1961 was also the year that Carroll County finally opened a hospital — after years of planning.

As Carroll County grows and changes, folks too often take for granted past infrastructure improvements that result from visionary leaders overcoming enormous obstacles. All too often in today’s deliberations, it is the naysayers who get all the attention.

One such institution, Carroll Hospital Center, almost did not happen and at one critical juncture in its history, was literally saved by school children donating 10 cents each and by a special offering collected by Carroll County churches.

Advertisement

The idea for a health center in Carroll County had its beginnings in 1918 during World War I. But efforts to raise the money did not get underway in earnest until August 1943 under the leadership of Claude T. Kimmey, despite earnest opposition in the community

Carroll County Daily Headlines Daily Get the day's top news and sports headlines. >

Fifty-six years ago, the talk of the town was a March 15th, 1951, newspaper article that reported that plans for The Carroll County War Memorial Health Center were rapidly nearing completion: “The committee will ask for bids before the end of March.”

However, when the bids were opened at 6:30 p.m. on June 8, 1951, at the Charles Carroll Hotel in Westminster, the winning bid was $27,000 more than what the community had collected. An emergency meeting was held on June 13, where it was announced by Scott S. Bair, chairman of the fund committee, that the $27,000 had to be raised by June 24 or the project would not be built.

Immediately, community leaders and civic organizations began to mobilize and a June 15 newspaper article noted, “The children in the schools … are contributing 10 cents per student … and a special offering will be taken at all the (church) services” on June 24.

Carroll County General Hospital opened on Aug. 27, 1961. A program for the opening ceremonies is in the personal collection of Kevin E. Dayhoff and Caroline Babylon. (Kevin Dayhoff)

The much needed $122,000 medical center ( in the renovated building we now know as the Richard Dixon building) was dedicated at 3 o’clock on Nov. 11, 1952. The keynote speaker was Gov. Theodore R. McKeldin, who remarked: “Here we are expressing our faith in a living, progressing world and community. … We are building here for a healthier and happier Carroll County.”

A June 11, 1951, newspaper account noted, “The erection of the medical center is the first step toward a hospital for Carroll County.” It would take another 10 years for the hospital we now know as Carroll Hospital Center to be dedicated at 2 p.m. on Aug. 27, 1961, a hot and humid Sunday. (I attended the dedication and still have the dedication program.) At that dedication, Dr. Charles L. Billingslea encouraged the community to “remain steadfast in support of this hospital in the future.”

Advertisement

Growth and development are some of the most difficult and challenging issues of our time. If you care about our county’s future, please get involved and be part of the solution.

Kevin Dayhoff writes from Westminster. His Time Flies column appears every Sunday. Email him at kevindayhoff@gmail.com.