Dayhoff: Pop-up parade preserves tradition on otherwise virtual Memorial Day

Shellman continued organizing the annual parade and ceremonies until approximately 1932. It was then that the American Legion Carroll Post 31 took over and has been the driving force for the Memorial Day ceremonies ever since. J. Albert Mitten was the first chair the Memorial Day observances for Post 31. Mitten was succeeded by F. Kale Mathias in 1948, by Paul Smith in 1985, by Harry Emigh in 1994 and later by Daniel Bohn. In recent years, Paul Emmert has kept the parade and ceremonies going strong.