Dayhoff: Fringer family serves Carroll County community for more than three generations

At the Westminster Cemetery Memorial Day ceremonies in May 2006, one of Carroll County’s native sons, Lt. Col. John W. “Jack” Fringer Jr., U.S. Army (Retired), returned home to give the Memorial Day address. He followed in the footsteps of many celebrated Carroll countians who have participated in that tradition.
In Carroll County, when we come together to pay homage to a leader who has selflessly contributed to our community, we also recognize their family, understanding that it is just not possible to succeed without the support of one’s family. These accomplishments do not happen by happenstance; they are often the result of a tradition of family values going back many generations.
The tradition of the parade and ceremony in Westminster began in 1868, when Mary Bostwick Shellman followed General John A. Logan’s May 5, 1868, General Order No. 11 to adorn the graves of Union soldiers with flowers. She gathered a group of schoolchildren for the task and they walked from the old schoolhouse on Center Street to the Westminster Cemetery.
According to a May 2006 interview with the late Charles Fisher Sr., a prominent local attorney, historian, and World War II veteran; up until the 1930s, the parade assembled at Belle Grove Square and marched to the cemetery. In those days, Shellman “was still its chairman and continued until her death in the early 1930s…”
With the encouragement of my grandfather, William Earl Wright, a World War I veteran, in the 1930s “Carroll Post 31 of the American Legion assumed the responsibility, and designated J. Albert Mitten as Memorial Day chairman. The American Legion has continued as sponsor… Mitten was succeeded by F. Kale Mathias in 1948, by Paul Smith in 1985, by Harry Emigh in 1994,” then by Daniel Bohn, and these days Paul Emmert.
Born March 14, 1938, Fringer grew up in a Westminster. He attended St. John Catholic School, when it was still on Main Street where the Westminster branch of the Carroll County Public Library now stands.
The son of an Army officer, he graduated from Western Maryland College – now McDaniel, in 1960, was commissioned a second lieutenant and served in the U.S. Army until 1981. He then served with The World Bank until his retirement in 1999.
On Memorial Day in 2006, Fringer choose not to call undue attention to himself or his family, even though that would have fitting and appropriate. For you see, the gentleman we know as LTC. Jack Fringer is the son of the late Mrs. Belle Fringer and Captain John Wesley Fringer. Many will remember Mrs. Fringer as a first-grade teacher who began teaching in 1929, in a one room schoolhouse in Dennings.
She is one of my heroes. From 1959 to 1960 she was my first-grade teacher. I have written about her before. Much of this discussion has been published before. It is only fitting and appropriate that we tell the story of the Fringer family over and over again.
Belle Fringer married John Fringer in 1931. Before World War II John Fringer worked at the Times Printing Company with his dad, Guy Fringer.
Belle Fringer’s husband was activated with Company H, 29th Division of the Maryland National Guard in February 1941. He first served in the “US Army War Show” and put on military weapon firepower demonstrations throughout the United States. He was later assigned to a glider infantry unit at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.
The family traveled in the Army for awhile, but Mrs. Fringer returned home and worked tirelessly for our community. When the Carroll County Regional Airport was dedicated on June 5, 1943, Mrs. Fringer participated in the ceremonies.
In 1945, Mrs. Fringer went back to teaching first grade at Charles Carroll. She moved to East End Elementary School at the corner of Green and Center streets, in 1949.
Mrs. Fringer retired in the mid-1970s, but continued to serve our community in service clubs, the Republican Party and the American Legion. Before her death on Feb. 3, 1998, she had accumulated over 2,000 volunteer hours at Carroll Hospital Center. Before she passed away, my wife, Caroline Babylon, and I were very fortunate to have a long lunch with her.
LTC. Fringer never mentioned his parents’ service to our community in his Memorial Day presentation at the Westminster Cemetery, although his mother is buried there – not that far from where he stood and gave his speech. His dad, however, is buried in a military cemetery.
His dad – Belle Fringer’s husband, Captain John Fringer – was commanding Company F, 304 Infantry, 76th infantry Division when he was killed in World War II, on March 5, 1945, just eight weeks before the end of the war.
LTC. Fringer was in the first grade when his dad was buried in the American Military Cemetery in Luxemburg. In 1964, while serving in a Germany of different era, he and his mom paid their respects at his grave.
For over three generations, the Fringer family has unselfishly served our community and country and never drew attention to themselves. God bless this family and the many other examples of families just like the Fringer family that make our community and country great.
May God bless all those who serve the cause of freedom and may God bless America. Semper Fi brothers and sisters.
