xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Dayhoff: Fringer family serves Carroll County community for more than three generations

By
Carroll County Times
Jun 01, 2021 12:16 PM

At the Westminster Cemetery Memorial Day ceremonies in May 2006, one of Carroll County’s native sons, Lt. Col. John W. “Jack” Fringer Jr., U.S. Army (Retired), returned home to give the Memorial Day address. He followed in the footsteps of many celebrated Carroll countians who have participated in that tradition.

In Carroll County, when we come together to pay homage to a leader who has selflessly contributed to our community, we also recognize their family, understanding that it is just not possible to succeed without the support of one’s family. These accomplishments do not happen by happenstance; they are often the result of a tradition of family values going back many generations.

Advertisement
For the sake of history, six of us walked the traditional Memorial Day route on May 25, 2020, at 11 a.m. so that there can be no doubt that the string of continuous Memorial Day parades in Westminster, since 1868, remained unbroken. The walk took place unannounced so that we did not attract a crowd of more than 10 people. The sole purpose of the walk was the preservation of one of Westminster’s most cherished traditions. So that there can be no doubt that history reflects that the parade has been held continuously – since 1868. We started at the Western Maryland College Ward Memorial Arch at McDaniel College, at the intersection of Union Street, Uniontown Road, Doyle Avenue, and West Main Street and walked to the historic Westminster cemetery. Folks on the walk were Caroline Babylon; Sandy and Dave Miller, of the Westminster Municipal Band; Vietnam veteran Walter Pete Groomes; Ann Thomas Gilbert; and Kevin Dayhoff. Submitted Photo
For the sake of history, six of us walked the traditional Memorial Day route on May 25, 2020, at 11 a.m. so that there can be no doubt that the string of continuous Memorial Day parades in Westminster, since 1868, remained unbroken. The walk took place unannounced so that we did not attract a crowd of more than 10 people. The sole purpose of the walk was the preservation of one of Westminster’s most cherished traditions. So that there can be no doubt that history reflects that the parade has been held continuously – since 1868. We started at the Western Maryland College Ward Memorial Arch at McDaniel College, at the intersection of Union Street, Uniontown Road, Doyle Avenue, and West Main Street and walked to the historic Westminster cemetery. Folks on the walk were Caroline Babylon; Sandy and Dave Miller, of the Westminster Municipal Band; Vietnam veteran Walter Pete Groomes; Ann Thomas Gilbert; and Kevin Dayhoff. Submitted Photo (Kevin Dayhoff)

The tradition of the parade and ceremony in Westminster began in 1868, when Mary Bostwick Shellman followed General John A. Logan’s May 5, 1868, General Order No. 11 to adorn the graves of Union soldiers with flowers. She gathered a group of schoolchildren for the task and they walked from the old schoolhouse on Center Street to the Westminster Cemetery.

According to a May 2006 interview with the late Charles Fisher Sr., a prominent local attorney, historian, and World War II veteran; up until the 1930s, the parade assembled at Belle Grove Square and marched to the cemetery. In those days, Shellman “was still its chairman and continued until her death in the early 1930s…”

Advertisement
Advertisement

With the encouragement of my grandfather, William Earl Wright, a World War I veteran, in the 1930s “Carroll Post 31 of the American Legion assumed the responsibility, and designated J. Albert Mitten as Memorial Day chairman. The American Legion has continued as sponsor… Mitten was succeeded by F. Kale Mathias in 1948, by Paul Smith in 1985, by Harry Emigh in 1994,” then by Daniel Bohn, and these days Paul Emmert.

For the sake of history, six of us walked the traditional Memorial Day route on May 25, 2020, at 11 a.m. so that there can be no doubt that the string of continuous Memorial Day parades in Westminster, since 1868, remained unbroken. The walk took place unannounced so that we did not attract a crowd of more than 10 people. The sole purpose of the walk was the preservation of one of Westminster’s most cherished traditions. So that there can be no doubt that history reflects that the parade has been held continuously – since 1868. We started at the Western Maryland College Ward Memorial Arch at McDaniel College, at the intersection of Union Street, Uniontown Road, Doyle Avenue, and West Main Street and walked to the historic Westminster cemetery. Folks on the walk were Caroline Babylon; Sandy and Dave Miller, of the Westminster Municipal Band; Vietnam veteran Walter Pete Groomes; Ann Thomas Gilbert; and Kevin Dayhoff. Submitted Photo
For the sake of history, six of us walked the traditional Memorial Day route on May 25, 2020, at 11 a.m. so that there can be no doubt that the string of continuous Memorial Day parades in Westminster, since 1868, remained unbroken. The walk took place unannounced so that we did not attract a crowd of more than 10 people. The sole purpose of the walk was the preservation of one of Westminster’s most cherished traditions. So that there can be no doubt that history reflects that the parade has been held continuously – since 1868. We started at the Western Maryland College Ward Memorial Arch at McDaniel College, at the intersection of Union Street, Uniontown Road, Doyle Avenue, and West Main Street and walked to the historic Westminster cemetery. Folks on the walk were Caroline Babylon; Sandy and Dave Miller, of the Westminster Municipal Band; Vietnam veteran Walter Pete Groomes; Ann Thomas Gilbert; and Kevin Dayhoff. Submitted Photo (Kevin Dayhoff)

Born March 14, 1938, Fringer grew up in a Westminster. He attended St. John Catholic School, when it was still on Main Street where the Westminster branch of the Carroll County Public Library now stands.

The son of an Army officer, he graduated from Western Maryland College – now McDaniel, in 1960, was commissioned a second lieutenant and served in the U.S. Army until 1981. He then served with The World Bank until his retirement in 1999.

On Memorial Day in 2006, Fringer choose not to call undue attention to himself or his family, even though that would have fitting and appropriate. For you see, the gentleman we know as LTC. Jack Fringer is the son of the late Mrs. Belle Fringer and Captain John Wesley Fringer. Many will remember Mrs. Fringer as a first-grade teacher who began teaching in 1929, in a one room schoolhouse in Dennings.

Advertisement

She is one of my heroes. From 1959 to 1960 she was my first-grade teacher. I have written about her before. Much of this discussion has been published before. It is only fitting and appropriate that we tell the story of the Fringer family over and over again.

Belle Fringer married John Fringer in 1931. Before World War II John Fringer worked at the Times Printing Company with his dad, Guy Fringer.

[More Maryland news] Incumbent Calvin Ball will seek second term as Howard County executive

Belle Fringer’s husband was activated with Company H, 29th Division of the Maryland National Guard in February 1941. He first served in the “US Army War Show” and put on military weapon firepower demonstrations throughout the United States. He was later assigned to a glider infantry unit at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

The family traveled in the Army for awhile, but Mrs. Fringer returned home and worked tirelessly for our community. When the Carroll County Regional Airport was dedicated on June 5, 1943, Mrs. Fringer participated in the ceremonies.

In 1945, Mrs. Fringer went back to teaching first grade at Charles Carroll. She moved to East End Elementary School at the corner of Green and Center streets, in 1949.

Mrs. Fringer retired in the mid-1970s, but continued to serve our community in service clubs, the Republican Party and the American Legion. Before her death on Feb. 3, 1998, she had accumulated over 2,000 volunteer hours at Carroll Hospital Center. Before she passed away, my wife, Caroline Babylon, and I were very fortunate to have a long lunch with her.

In a moving tribute about the war and how Vietnam veterans were treated after the war, on Memorial Day Monday, May 29, 2017, my friend, a Vietnam combat veteran, Walter Pete Groomes, poignantly shared some thoughts about Vietnam at ceremonies in Westminster. Photo by Kevin Dayhoff
In a moving tribute about the war and how Vietnam veterans were treated after the war, on Memorial Day Monday, May 29, 2017, my friend, a Vietnam combat veteran, Walter Pete Groomes, poignantly shared some thoughts about Vietnam at ceremonies in Westminster. Photo by Kevin Dayhoff (Kevin Dayhoff)

LTC. Fringer never mentioned his parents’ service to our community in his Memorial Day presentation at the Westminster Cemetery, although his mother is buried there – not that far from where he stood and gave his speech. His dad, however, is buried in a military cemetery.

[More Maryland news] Memorial Day 2021 at Stevens Forest Pool in Columbia | PHOTOS

His dad – Belle Fringer’s husband, Captain John Fringer – was commanding Company F, 304 Infantry, 76th infantry Division when he was killed in World War II, on March 5, 1945, just eight weeks before the end of the war.

LTC. Fringer was in the first grade when his dad was buried in the American Military Cemetery in Luxemburg. In 1964, while serving in a Germany of different era, he and his mom paid their respects at his grave.

For over three generations, the Fringer family has unselfishly served our community and country and never drew attention to themselves. God bless this family and the many other examples of families just like the Fringer family that make our community and country great.

The Carroll County Vietnam Veterans Memorial Park at Willis and Court streets in Westminster, pictured here on May 21, 2006, was dedicated on May 28, 1990. Men and women who die in combat die twice. Once on the battlefield and once again when they are forgotten. Please read each name out loud. The names of the fallen heroes on the memorial monument are as follows: 1966: Ronald Kenny, February 1966, Christopher Miller, Jr., October 1966, Carl Egolf, December 1966. 1967: James Byers, January 1967. 1968: Russell Amoss, January 1968, Russell Milberry, January 1968, Everett Justice, Jr., February 1968, Michael Kidd, May 1968, John Feezer, July 1968, Sherman Flanagan, Jr., July 1968, Muriel Groomes, November 1968. 1969: Joseph Oreto, April 1969, Frederick Magsamen, May 1969, Franklin Underwood, Jr., June 1969. 1970: James Zumbrun, January 1970, Joseph Blickenstaff, Jr., December 1970, David Steger, December 1970. 1971: Herbert Mulkey, Jr., March 1971. Peter Drabic POW September 1968 – March 1973. Photo by Kevin Dayhoff
The Carroll County Vietnam Veterans Memorial Park at Willis and Court streets in Westminster, pictured here on May 21, 2006, was dedicated on May 28, 1990. Men and women who die in combat die twice. Once on the battlefield and once again when they are forgotten. Please read each name out loud. The names of the fallen heroes on the memorial monument are as follows: 1966: Ronald Kenny, February 1966, Christopher Miller, Jr., October 1966, Carl Egolf, December 1966. 1967: James Byers, January 1967. 1968: Russell Amoss, January 1968, Russell Milberry, January 1968, Everett Justice, Jr., February 1968, Michael Kidd, May 1968, John Feezer, July 1968, Sherman Flanagan, Jr., July 1968, Muriel Groomes, November 1968. 1969: Joseph Oreto, April 1969, Frederick Magsamen, May 1969, Franklin Underwood, Jr., June 1969. 1970: James Zumbrun, January 1970, Joseph Blickenstaff, Jr., December 1970, David Steger, December 1970. 1971: Herbert Mulkey, Jr., March 1971. Peter Drabic POW September 1968 – March 1973. Photo by Kevin Dayhoff (Kevin Dayhoff)

May God bless all those who serve the cause of freedom and may God bless America. Semper Fi brothers and sisters.

Latest Carroll County Lifestyles

Kevin Dayhoff writes from Westminster. His Time Flies column appears every Sunday. Email him at kevindayhoff@gmail.com.

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Carroll County Lifestyles

Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement