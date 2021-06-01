Dayhoff: Fringer family serves Carroll County community for more than three generations

For the sake of history, six of us walked the traditional Memorial Day route on May 25, 2020, at 11 a.m. so that there can be no doubt that the string of continuous Memorial Day parades in Westminster, since 1868, remained unbroken. The walk took place unannounced so that we did not attract a crowd of more than 10 people. The sole purpose of the walk was the preservation of one of Westminster’s most cherished traditions. So that there can be no doubt that history reflects that the parade has been held continuously – since 1868. We started at the Western Maryland College Ward Memorial Arch at McDaniel College, at the intersection of Union Street, Uniontown Road, Doyle Avenue, and West Main Street and walked to the historic Westminster cemetery. Folks on the walk were Caroline Babylon; Sandy and Dave Miller, of the Westminster Municipal Band; Vietnam veteran Walter Pete Groomes; Ann Thomas Gilbert; and Kevin Dayhoff. Submitted Photo (Kevin Dayhoff)