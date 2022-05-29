Kevin Dayhoff: Memorial Day — a time of solemn remembrance in Carroll County

Tomorrow is Memorial Day. For 155 years Carroll County has understood Memorial Day as a solemn day when we gather together as a community at the historic Westminster Cemetery to express our profound gratitude for the acts of brave patriots who made the ultimate sacrifice to preserve our way of life.

The tradition of the parade and ceremony in Westminster began in 1868, when Mary Bostwick Shellman followed General John A. Logan’s May 5, 1868, General Order No. 11, to adorn the graves of Union soldiers with flowers. She gathered a group of schoolchildren for the task, and they walked from the old schoolhouse on Center Street to Westminster Cemetery.

I have been writing about Memorial Day in Westminster since 1964. Much of this discussion has been published before and hopefully will be repeated over and over again.

This rare photo, dated 1891, shows the Union Meeting House being demolished by workers. The building stood at the Westminster Cemetery from 1800 to 1891. Submitted Photo (Kevin Dayhoff)

In 1868, the focal point of the cemetery was the Union Meeting House of Westminster. Since the summer of 1891, Memorial Day services have been held at a large urn on the knoll immediately in view as one enters the cemetery from Church Street.

When the early settlers first came together as a community in 1764, one of the first focal points of our community was the Union Meeting House of Westminster — home of the first governing body in Carroll County. Representatives were elected annually to the Union Meeting House in order to provide a governance structure for the greater Westminster area until the Westminster city government was incorporated in 1819.

The urn marks the location of the Old Union Church Building that was “50 feet long by 40 feet wide and 25 feet high” as described in a July 18, 1891, newspaper article announcing its public sale.

Currently, it is accepted that the brick meeting house was preceded by a log structure that may have been constructed around 1790, but there are numerous references to a structure as early as 1760, four years before Westminster was founded.

Construction of the brick Union Meeting House began in 1800. It was completed in 1811. “Carroll County Cemeteries” reports that “in 1808, it was still incomplete because records show local residents were granted permission for a lottery to raise funds to purchase a fire engine and complete the church.”

It is well accepted that the Westminster community started the Westminster Cemetery by using the 1½-acre grounds surrounding the Union Meeting House as a burial ground in 1790.

This photograph is a detail of a much wider photo that captures the moment an unknown band enters the Westminster Cemetery during the Memorial Day parade and ceremonies. The photo is taken from the inside of the cemetery looking south on to Church Street. The date and the photographer is unknown to this writer. Perhaps it was taken around 1900? Courtesy of the Historical Society of Carroll County. (Kevin Dayhoff)

The first burial is believed to be that of Christian Yingling, who died Jan. 24, 1790, although one well respected history research institution says: “The ground around it had been used as a cemetery as early as 1707.” Today, there are more than 5,000 gravestones in the cemetery.

The Union Meeting House was purchased by Dr. Charles Billingslea and according to a July 25, 1891, newspaper notice, it was demolished and the “material will be used in constructing a storehouse for canned goods at the cannery of Smith, Yingling & Co.”

Tomorrow, we take time to remember the sacrifice of the millions of men and women who stand guard over our great nation. After the parade and the ceremonies at the Westminster Cemetery, a number of us have carried on a tradition of gathering at the the Carroll County Vietnam Veterans Memorial Park across the street from the historic 1837 court house in Westminster. There, we pay homage to our loved ones from Carroll County who made the ultimate sacrifice in Vietnam.

This impromptu and solemn observance began when the memorial park was dedicated on May 28, 1990.

The Carroll County Vietnam Veterans’ Memorial Park was dedicated on May 28, 1990. It is located across the street from the historic Courthouse in Westminster at the corner of Willis Street and Court Street. This picture from May 21, 2020 shows the memorial after it was mulched, had flowers planted and had a spring cleanup by Vietnam veteran Walter Groomes, and Nickie Stephans, the daughter of Rick Will who was instrumental in the creation of the Carroll County Vietnam Memorial. Photo by Kevin Dayhoff (Kevin Dayhoff)

More than 2.7 million Americans served in the Vietnam War. The average age was 19. Of that number, 300,000 were wounded in action, and 75,000 were disabled. It’s estimated that almost 5 million military personnel and civilians, from all sides, lost their lives in the Vietnam War. Of the 58,318 names listed on the Vietnam Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C.,1,046 are Marylanders who made the ultimate sacrifice in the Vietnam War.

When we gather at the Carroll County Vietnam Veterans Memorial we pay our respects to all the patriots who have gone before us, but we are particularly drawn together to share the memories of the eighteen names that are etched in the black granite memorial that is the centerpiece of the memorial park.

The Vietnam War ended many years ago and yet for many of us the memories of lost friends and loved ones who served is indelibly etched in our minds. The names are not just references to an abstract intellectual history for those of us who gather for our informal ceremony.

For the sake of history several folks walked the historic Memorial Day parade route, and held a brief ceremony at the cemetery during the pandemic years of 2020 and 2021; so the record of continuous parades and ceremonies remains unbroken since 1868. The folks who participated included Caroline Babylon, Sandy, and Dave Miller of the Westminster Municipal Band, Vietnam Veteran Walter Pete Groomes, Westminster councilmembers Ann Thomas Gilbert, and Kevin Dayhoff, and members of the Westminster Fire Department. Submitted Photo (Kevin Dayhoff)

The faces of the 18 names on the monument are frozen in time. Some we knew. Some we didn’t. But they were all someone’s son or father or brother or uncle — or a cherished childhood friend. Their faces have been silent for many years, but they all have a story to tell.

After Memorial Day we look forward to summer vacations, leisurely cookouts or fun at the beach. However, it is only fitting that on this Memorial Day we pause to remember, as well as honor, those who gave so much so that we can continue to live in a land that offers us the unalienable right to live freely and cherish liberty in the pursuit of happiness.

Kevin Dayhoff writes from Westminster. His Time Flies column appears every Sunday.