Dayhoff: Celebrating the history of Belle Grove Square in Westminster

It was the coming of the railroad in Westminster in the early 1860s that accelerated Westminster’s process of annexation and expansion, a process as old as the city itself. To the south of the city, the railroad cut right through the Lynch Farm. Overnight in 1861, the day after the railroad opened, the Lynch property became quite valuable. The Lynch family had the farm annexed into the city in the 1870s and developed much of what we know as the southern side of Green Street, from Liberty Street to Center Street as well as the eastern side of Liberty Street.