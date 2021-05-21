Dayhoff: Celebrating more ‘firsts’ in Carroll County history

Perhaps we should all pause to celebrate that last Monday night Stacy Link was sworn into office as the first female mayor of Sykesville. Moreover, she was sworn into office by the first female Carroll County Circuit Court Clerk, Heather DeWees.
Later in the evening, in Westminster, Dr. Mona Becker was sworn into office by DeWees to be the first female mayor of the City of Westminster. The swearing-in ceremonies for Becker and Councilmembers Dan Hoff and Tony Chiavacci took place in the first meeting of the Westminster mayor and Common Council in the Westminster administration offices at 45 West Main – the first change in “council chambers” since 1942 when the city offices moved to the former Longwell home at Emerald Lane and Longwell Avenue.
This change in venue is only the second change in meeting arrangements since the early 1900s when the city offices changed locations from the Wantz Building on East Main Street to the old historic fire house at 66 E. Main St.
Electing two female mayors in the same election cycle is yet another leap forward for Carroll County as increasingly the appointed and elected leadership of our community looks like the constituency we serve.
In recent years women and persons of color have routinely assumed leadership positions throughout Westminster and Carroll County in law enforcement, the fire service and in municipal government – with little fanfare.
Carroll County Times writer Kristen Griffith reported on May 12 that Becker said that although she’s excited to have the title of the first female mayor of Westminster, it was not the focal point of her campaign.
According to Griffith, Becker said she didn’t want to make potentially being the first woman mayor a part of her platform because there were so many other important issues to run on. However, she said it feels great to have the title and an important result of the election.
“Things are changing a little bit as far as the role of women in municipal government,” Becker said after mentioning Sykesville elected its first woman mayor last week – Stacy Link.
According to the same article by Griffith, “Stacy Link expressed similar thoughts about women as leaders after winning Sykesville’s May 4 election to become that town’s first female mayor. It’s a rarity in Carroll County. Julia Gouge, who became Hampstead’s mayor in 1983, was the first woman to win the top spot in a Carroll County municipality. Linda Boyer served as mayor of Mount Airy from 1986 to 1990.”
According to an article by Bob Blubaugh on May 18, “In her inaugural address, given in front of a crowd of about 75 that included former Sykesville mayors Lloyd Helt and Jonathan Herman… (Link) talked about how effective municipal government is because of teamwork, credited those who came before and said she was ‘exhilarated’ by the opportunity while promising to ‘be a good steward.’” (I would add – make that non-partisan teamwork.)
Nevertheless, in Carroll County we have our work cut out for us as we raise awareness that women, Spanish-speaking folks, the gay and lesbian community, and the African American community continue to be underrepresented.
Nationwide, research by “RepresentWomen,” an advocacy organization for gender parity in elected office, reported on Oct. 19, 2015, that “Women are more than half of the American population, and yet they only hold a fifth of seats in Congress, a quarter of state legislative seats, and are only one in ten state governors… Elected representatives in a democracy should reflect the citizenry. In describing his view for Congress, John Adams said that it ‘should be in miniature an exact portrait of the people.’ Such an ‘exact portrait’ must include women…”
In order to end hyper-partisan “politics as usual” we need all hands on deck. To limit our leadership to only half the population we “miss out on immense talent, passion, experience, and energy…”
Historically, it is important to understand the additional context in Carroll County. In an article I originally wrote for the Westminster Eagle on Feb. 9, 2006, in the 50 years after the Civil War, Westminster expanded rapidly. And along with the growth came many interesting growing pains.
Nancy Warner, a classmate of mine at Westminster High School, wrote in her book, “Carroll County Maryland, A History 1837-1976,” that the major force behind reform and civic improvement were women’s civic leagues.
According to Warner, “Westminster had the first Civic League, organized in January 1913…” By the end of the 19th century, there was a concerted focus to bring about public improvements in town.
“Some of the concrete accomplishments of the league,” according to Warner, included … public garbage cans on the streets, landscaping of school grounds, planting of flowers and trees…” According to oral tradition, it was, in part, advocacy by the Westminster Women’s Club that brought about the purchase of the first ambulance at the Westminster Fire Department in the 1920s, the Westminster High School in the 1930s, constructing a sanitary public sewer in Westminster in the mid-1930s, and police reform in the City of Westminster in the 1960s.
Certainly, we must be constantly diligent as the work for social justice, descriptive representation and gender parity never stops but that should not hinder us from pausing a moment in history to savor our successes.
Kevin Dayhoff writes from Westminster. His Time Flies column appears every Sunday. Email him at kevindayhoff@gmail.com.