Dayhoff: Celebrating more ‘firsts’ in Carroll County history

Nationwide, research by “RepresentWomen,” an advocacy organization for gender parity in elected office, reported on Oct. 19, 2015, that “Women are more than half of the American population, and yet they only hold a fifth of seats in Congress, a quarter of state legislative seats, and are only one in ten state governors… Elected representatives in a democracy should reflect the citizenry. In describing his view for Congress, John Adams said that it ‘should be in miniature an exact portrait of the people.’ Such an ‘exact portrait’ must include women…”