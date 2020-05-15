Dayhoff: A scholarship for Year of the Woman, a club with a formidable history

Although the commission has received some essays, it was recently decided to extend the submission deadline until June 1. According to the contest guidelines, the commission would like for applicants to prepare a multimedia presentation or an essay of 500 words or less, about a woman that has had a positive impact. Subject matters could include but are not limited to historical or public figures or a woman you know personally. The contest is open to college students or Carroll County school students, whether they are in public or private schools or being home-schooled.