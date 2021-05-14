Dayhoff: A small town with a rich history, Union Bridge charter approved May 2, 1872

According to “Carroll County Maryland: A History 1837-1976” by my Westminster High School classmate, Nancy M. Warner, “Citizens of Union Bridge held a meeting Nov. 22, 1826, at Pipe Creek Meeting House to form the Anti-Slavery Society. Five members were chosen to write a constitution. The constitution stated, “The system of slavery entailed upon us by the early settlers of this country is unjust and oppressive on its subjects; contrary to the principles of universal right as exhibited in the Declaration of Independence, and as practiced upon in the general principles of our government...” The constitution was adopted by the Anti-Slavery Society at its Dec. 6, 1826, meeting. It was signed by two of (what is believed to be) my ancestors, Joseph and Isaac Wright.