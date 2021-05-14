Dayhoff: A small town with a rich history, Union Bridge charter approved May 2, 1872

Union Bridge, historically the smallest town in the county, has a rich history. Almost 150 years ago, on May 2, 1872, the Maryland General Assembly approved the charter for the town.
On May 4, 1972, a local newspaper, the Carroll Record published a short article that reported, the “100-year Centennial Celebration for the Town of Union Bridge will begin on Friday evening, May 12 at 7 p.m. At that time a parade including antique cars, Civil War Memorial marching units, beauty contest finalists and National Brewery Shire Horses and Antique Wagon will begin at the Community Center and march down Main Street to the Mitchell Transport property at the end of town. Free movies will be shown by the trucking company afterwards, and the culmination of the evening will be the crowning of the Centennial Queen, Miss Union Bridge by Mayor Richard L. Stultz.”
The beginnings of Union Bridge, known for years as Buttersburg, date back to 1731. It is one of the earliest settlements in Carroll County. In 1731, John Tredane purchased the 200 acres of land in the area that we know today as Union Bridge. Later, Quakers from Pennsylvania, the Farquhars, established the town.
My ancestral family, the Wrights, came to the Carroll County area in 1696 under the auspices of the King William III of Orange, the sovereign Prince of Orange of the House of Orange-Nassau. We were assigned to come to north-central Maryland right after the Glorious Revolution, Nov. 5, 1688, in which our family helped; and right after the death of Queen Mary II, on Dec. 28, 1694. We became several generations of teachers at the Friends Quaker School in Union Bridge.
According to “Carroll County Maryland: A History 1837-1976” by my Westminster High School classmate, Nancy M. Warner, “Citizens of Union Bridge held a meeting Nov. 22, 1826, at Pipe Creek Meeting House to form the Anti-Slavery Society. Five members were chosen to write a constitution. The constitution stated, “The system of slavery entailed upon us by the early settlers of this country is unjust and oppressive on its subjects; contrary to the principles of universal right as exhibited in the Declaration of Independence, and as practiced upon in the general principles of our government...” The constitution was adopted by the Anti-Slavery Society at its Dec. 6, 1826, meeting. It was signed by two of (what is believed to be) my ancestors, Joseph and Isaac Wright.
The Old Pipe Creek Friends Meeting House was built in 1772 at the edge of town. President Herbert Hoover visited the meeting house when he came to Carroll County with his family on May 25, 1929. According to research for the Historical Society of Carroll County, by the curator of collections, Catherine Baty, “Herbert Hoover’s great-great-great-grandfather Andrew Hoover settled in Maryland in the 1740s. President Hoover came to Carroll County in 1929 to visit his ancestral home on a land tract named “Mirey Spring” located near Linwood, on Clear Ridge Rd., adjacent to the Pipe Creek Brethren Church.”
It was in 1811 that Jacob R. Thomas designed and assembled the world’s first reaping machine in Union Bridge.
World renowned sculptor William Henry Rinehart was born in Union Bridge in 1825. He spent most of his working career in Italy. Rinehart was one of only a few of 19th century Carroll countians who achieved fame beyond our region.
Rinehart’s work can be seen in the U.S Capital and House of Representatives in Washington, D.C., Rome, Baltimore’s Greenmount Cemetery, and now in the square in Union Bridge, where “Love Reconciled with Death,” is located, a piece he did for the grave of one of his Baltimore patrons.
In May 1862, the first passenger trains came to Union Bridge. The arrival of the railroad contributed to another growth spurt. Today, the Western Maryland Railway Historical Society, founded in 1967, owns and maintains a museum in Union Bridge, Maryland consisting of the original 1902 Western Maryland Railroad main office building and adjoining station building.
The Union Bridge Volunteer Fire Company was formally organized on March 10, 1887, with 30 volunteers; just 15 years after the town government was formed in 1872.
The name changed when a bridge was built over Little Pipe Creek and the U.S. Postal Service renamed the town “Union Bridge” to commemorate the unity between the north and south sides of the community.
In the early 1900s, Union Bridge was a center of commerce, education, and industry due to the location of the railroad and one of the several colleges in Carroll County, Maryland Collegiate Institute — later called Blue Ridge College.
Lehigh Cement is the leading industry in Union Bridge. It began as the Tidewater Portland Cement Company in September 1909.
Today, after a visit to the railroad museum in the original 1902 station building, many visitors will venture up the street to the center square to see the Rinehart sculpture. Then they have to choose from the several restaurants in town, including The Buttersburg Inn, owned and operated by Jim Rowe and Frank Tunzi.
Today, under the longstanding leadership of Mayor Perry Jones, Union Bridge continues to have an out-sized artistic and cultural impact on Carroll County, all the while maintaining its quintessential small town appeal making it a great place to raise a family.
Kevin Dayhoff writes from Westminster. His Time Flies column appears every Sunday. Email him at kevindayhoff@gmail.com.