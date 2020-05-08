Dayhoff: Feminine touch eased Westminster’s growing pains

In the early days, the city street department was essentially a gentleman whose job it was to sweep, actually rake the streets — especially Main Street, which remained dirt through the 1920s. The “street sweeper” cleaned-up all the accumulated dust, dirt and horse droppings and took the material to the Fisher’s Ravine–Longwell swamp disposal area; and cartful by cartful, filled in the swamp. Trash and yard waste were disposed there and burned. Generations later, it was one of the memories that caused the city to develop such an aggressive trash, bulk trash and yard waste collection service.