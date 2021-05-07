Dayhoff: Happy Mother’s Day: A look at the history of the holiday in Carroll County and beyond

According to one published account on May 11, 2008, by April Vitello, “the woman credited with creating one of the world’s most celebrated holidays probably wouldn’t be pleased with all the flowers, candy, or gifts… Anna Jarvis would want us to give mothers a white carnation — she felt it signified the purity of a mother’s love. Jarvis, who never married and never had children, got the Mother’s Day idea after her mother (Anna Reeves Jarvis) said it would be nice if someone created a memorial to mothers.