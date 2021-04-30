Dayhoff: Westminster mourns the loss of a trio of former council presidents, among others, in recent months

It was with Tom Senseney Sr. that I had the privilege of meeting many of Carroll County’s prominent business owners, appointed and elected officials. In the 1960s and 1970s, I would join Mr. Senseney and much of Westminster’s and Carroll County’s leadership for breakfast at Baugher’s restaurant or at “B’s Coffee Shoppe,” where O’Lordans Irish Pub is now located in the “old stone building” on Liberty Street in Westminster. I continue to this day to be inspired by that generation’s sense of customer service, dedication to hard work, and an overwhelming selfless obligation to the community and the citizens we serve. The insights I gained and the lessons learned as a result of those experiences 50 years ago have served me well.