Kevin Dayhoff: Carroll County’s tangled tales from Prohibition

On April 25, 1896, an article in the American Sentinel reported that, “The Prohibition party of Carroll County held a convention at Carroll Hall, this city (Westminster), on Saturday afternoon.

“Charles R. Woods was chosen chairman, and Calvin Chew, secretary. The principal business of the convention was the election of fourteen delegates to represent the county in the Prohibition State Convention, held in Baltimore.

“Each delegate was authorized to name his own alternate. A resolution was adopted commending Mr. Levering as the choice of the convention as the candidate of the party for President of the United States. …”

Many years ago, we had a chapter of the Anti-Saloon League in Carroll County. The league was a national organization that existed from 1893 to 1933 and was quite active in the county. As one can easily understand from the name, the Anti-Saloon League opposed the sale of alcohol and, by January 1919, had been successful in getting 75% of the states in our country to pass laws that prohibited the “sale or transportation of intoxicating liquors.”

East Main Street, around 1910, looking west from the intersection of Center and Main streets. The Samuel C. Hoff Agency is to the immediate left and to the right is the Westminster United Methodist Church. Courtesy collection of Kevin Dayhoff and Caroline Babylon

Chris Weeks, in “The Building of Westminster,” points to a presentation, “Early Settlement of Carroll County,” by Joseph D. Brooks on Jan. 19, 1923, that described Westminster in the 1850s as “seven taverns and (an) unceasing stream of wagons and mule drivers passing along its muddy Main Street.”

Folklore has it that between the mud, dust, flies, horse and mule droppings, roaming cattle, hogs and dogs, perhaps the good ole’ days weren’t so great. Throw in “bar rooms and all that accompanied them,” and it paints quite a picture.

By the time Carroll County went “dry” in 1914 — six years before prohibition took effect for the rest of the country, Mary Bostwick Shellman was determined to banish Westminster’s 21 saloons, according to “Carroll County Maryland, A History 1837-1976,” a book by my Westminster High School classmate, Nancy Warner. Bear in mind that during this period, Westminster had only around 3,000 citizens.

Shaw's Drug Store around 1910 in Westminster. The building at 46 W. Main St., at the intersection with John Street, across the street from the current Westminster Administrative Offices, was home to several businesses. Shaw's drug store stood at the corner. (The building no longer exists.) Sharing the building on the Main Street side was Thomas H. Easley's clothing store. At the far end of the block along John Street stood Wilson's Livery Stable. Courtesy Historical Society of Carroll County (Kevin Earl Dayhoff)

Prohibition took effect for the rest of the United States on Jan. 29, 1920. The ratification of the18th Amendment made the manufacture and distribution of alcohol illegal, though it could still be used in religious ceremonies.

No information is available as to how many folks gained a renewed interest in religion as a result of Prohibition.

On Feb. 2, 1923, the Democratic Advocate reported, “State’s Attorney Theodore F. Brown and Sheriff E. Edward Martin tell of an interesting experience they had Saturday afternoon near Roller in the extreme northeastern corner of Carroll county.

“Armed with a search warrant, issued under the Carroll County Anti-Saloon law, they visited the home of Charles Grim, who lives in a tenant house of Joseph Ziegler.

“The State’s Attorney and Sheriff are kindhearted folks, and when Grim told them his wife was very nervous and would be much disturbed if they entered the house without giving her warning, they allowed him to go in and prepare her for their coming.

“When Grim did not come back in a hurry, added to the odor of mash in the air, they smelled a mouse and got busy.

“In the basement they found nothing. In a bedroom on the first floor stood two barrels, containing about 100 gallons of mash, and over the barrels, hanging on the wall, an artistically framed motto: ‘Glory to God in the Highest and on, Earth Peace, Good Will Toward Men.’

Looking east around 1910 on East Main Street at the intersection with Longwell Avenue. In the early days of Westminster, folklore has it that between the mud, dust, flies, horse and mule droppings, roaming cattle, hogs and dogs, perhaps the good ole’ days weren’t so great. Throw in 21 bar rooms on Main Street and all that accompanied them, and it paints quite a picture. Courtesy collection of Kevin Dayhoff and Caroline Babylon

“And in the room above they found a tenplate stove, with fire in it, and the coils of a still running through a tub of water, but no still. Upon further search they found under the back porch the 25-gallon still, still hot.”

The Union Bridge Pilot carried a curious news story on Jan. 21, 1921, under the heading of “Local Items,” about a gentleman “who had violated the Anti-Saloon League’s ideals.”

It seems that earlier in that week, this fellow “was found on the railroad tracks near town in the evening perfectly oblivious to the workings of the outside world, and particularly to the workings of a steam locomotive, one of which was due within a short time.

“When found he was lying crosswise of the track and, had not help reached him when it did, he would doubtless have continued to dwell in oblivion.”

One can only imagine that he did not freeze to death because of the amount of “antifreeze” in his system.

And one wonders how it is — or where — the gentleman in the 1921 Union Bridge Pilot article found his religious elixir.

I should mention that according to an account that appeared in the Pilot on July 8, 1921, four stills, a quantity of corn whiskey and 150 gallons of mash were seized by police officers at a local church.

Deacon Willie Brown, in whose room the distilling was being carried on, was arrested. Brown admitted in police court that he had been tempted by the devil.

No mention was made in the article as to how popular Communion services were at the “Church of the Holy Moonshiners.”

I should also mention that portions of this story have been published before. Many of these stories are too funny not to share over and over.

Kevin Dayhoff writes from Westminster. His Time Flies column appears every Sunday. Email him at kevindayhoff@gmail.com.