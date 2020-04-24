Dayhoff: In playing chess with God, again, ‘practical steps’ needed to fight latest plague

“For Luther, this work was grounded in two claims of faith. First, the church is called to service of the neighbor, particularly in times of distress. ... Luther argued in his response to Hess that ‘we are bound to each other in such a way that no one may forsake the other in his distress but is obliged to assist and help him as he himself would like to be helped.’ To help one’s neighbor in times of illness is to serve Christ.