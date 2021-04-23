Dayhoff: Crunching numbers, and historic perspective, in Carroll’s upcoming municipal elections

In Manchester the election will take place on May 18. “Three Town Council seats are at stake. They are currently held by Melinda Smith, Debbie Howe, and Dale Wilder. According to the April 18 Times commentary, “Three seats on the Manchester Town Council will be up for grabs when the eighth and final municipal election in the county takes place on May 18. Only problem is, when the town residents who registered to be candidates were announced, the list included only two names. More information is available on the Manchester website, manchestermd.gov/town-elections-5-18/.