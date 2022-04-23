Kevin Dayhoff: Groundbreaking marks new era for Hampstead Volunteer Fire Company

About 200 folks gathered behind the Hampstead Volunteer Fire Company April 4 for groundbreaking ceremonies for the first phase of construction for the new fire and EMS operations station and events center.

The ceremonies began with opening remarks by Jim Dwyer, president of the Hampstead Volunteer Fire Company. Among the attendees were Ed Stagner, the oldest member of the fire company and a former president, and Dana Seipp, a former chief and the last surviving member of the building committee for the current station.

Also in attendance were Carroll County Commissioners Dick Weaver, Steve Wantz, Ed Rothstein, and Dennis Frazier. Joining the commissioners were the Carroll County Director of Fire and EMS, Mike Robinson; Hampstead Mayor Chris Nevin; Town Manager Tammie Ledley; Zoning Administrator Jim Roark; Planning and Zoning Commission Chairperson Sharon Callahan; and council members Wayne Thomas, Debbie Painter and Diane Barrett. Several members of the mutual aid fire departments in the county were also present.

Dwyer began by providing some background on why the fire company had determined that it was important to build new facilities for the fire service.

“The fire company was founded in 1900,” said Dwyer, “by concerned citizens who joined together to provide protection from fires, disasters, accidents, and injuries. That commitment to serve the community exists still today and is the primary responsibility of the fire company.”

According to a history of the fire company found on the Hampstead Volunteer Fire Company’s website, “The organization of a fire company … was the direct result of action on April 15, 1899, at a meeting of citizens of the Town called for the purpose of considering the holding of a carnival.

“The object of holding a carnival was twofold: first, to promote interest in the Town; and second to raise funds, which could afterward be devoted to some public purpose.

“A committee was appointed, and as a result of their active work, a carnival was held on Saturday, May 27, 1899, from which the committee realized net proceeds of $67.30. It was estimated that three thousand people were in attendance.

“On January 2, 1900, the committee decided to invest the carnival proceeds in the purchase of a hook and ladder truck. On January 6th, just before sundown, a four-wheel hook and ladder was towed into Hampstead by a hay wagon returning from Baltimore. The truck, purchased from the Baltimore City Fire Department, was equipped with four ladders (10′, 18′, 24′, 35′ in length,) as well as axes, picks, hooks, crowbars, gum buckets, and other appliances. It was equipped with a tongue and shaft and could also be pulled by hand. The cost of this ladder wagon was $75.00.”

According to Dwyer: “The original [fire station] was dedicated in September 1903, on Main Street; it still stands today, serving as the home of Towne Pride. In 1947, we expanded our services and purchased our first ambulance, to meet the needs of the community. Throughout the following years as the size of the apparatus got larger and heavier it became apparent that a new building was required, and in 1975 all apparatus was moved to the current fire station.

Fire apparatus are lined up in front of the 1975 fire station on Main Street in downtown Hampstead on April 4. The station will be replaced by a new fire and EMS operations building and events center. (Kevin Dayhoff)

Hampstead continues to grow with new homes and businesses. “I believe many people come here for the quality of living,” Dwyer said. “Hampstead reminds people of how a community works together for the betterment of all, we all succeed and grow together.”

“In 2020,” according to Dwyer, “the fire company determined it was time to build a new facility intended to provide accommodations 24 hours a day, seven days a week, for emergency operations crews.

“The recent pandemic really drove home the need to separate emergency operations from fundraising and social activities. And working with our building committee and our contractor, Wickersham Construction, we came up with a design for two buildings.

“The first building to be built will be an interim operations building to house the apparatus and crews for about a year. That building is planned to be operational by December 2022.

“At that time, we will demolish the old station and build a new emergency operations center fronting on Main Street.

“Upon completion of the new emergency operations building, which we hope to place in service as of January 2024, we will convert the interim building to an event center to be opened in the spring of 2024.

“The new event center, with seating [for] up to 324 people, will be available for rent as a resource to the community, for weddings, meetings, parties, dances, bingo, etc.

“We believe this two-building approach provides the best solution to ensure the safety and security of emergency operations, while providing a great facility for fundraising and the community. …

“To help focus our fundraising to meet this financial obligation, we established a capital campaign. Mark Schaefer is the chairman of the capital campaign; we have also enlisted the advice of local business leaders Todd Mitchell and Ken Wright as members of the campaign to provide insights and business perspective.”

Donations to the building fund can be made on the fire company website at www.hampsteadvfd.org/content/donate.

Kevin Dayhoff writes from Westminster. His Time Flies column appears every Sunday. Email him at kevindayhoff@gmail.com.